Municipal, county campaign finance reports could be available online if Senate bill passes

Legislation to require municipal and county candidates’ campaign finance reports be posted online for public viewing passed the Mississippi Senate on Thursday.

State and legislative reports are already being posted online.

The Mississippi Secretary of State’s office would maintain the website for campaign finance reporting, just as it does now for state candidates. Currently, those reports at the local level are accessible for viewing at the city or county clerk’s office, which often requires the filing of a public records request.

This came into focus recently when the Jackson Municipal Clerk refused to make Mayor Chokwe Lumumba’s campaign finance reports immediately available to the public, requiring a formal public records request be filed to gain access to the documents.

If the bill passes, local candidates or clerks would file the reports with the Secretary of State’s office for inclusion on the online publicly accessible database.

State Senator Jeremy England (R) authored the bill – SB 2605 – that modifies the reporting process and provides the option for candidates and candidate committees to file online through the Secretary of State’s filing service.

However, online filing is not required. Reports could still be hand delivered, mailed or faxed.

The intent of the legislation is make all candidate campaign finance reports available to the public no matter the office or level of government.

The bill unanimously passed the Senate on Thursday and will now be transmitted to the House for consideration.