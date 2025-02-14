Magnolia Mornings: February 14, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

Former EMCC players sue of “Last Chance U” series

The AP reports that six former East Mississippi Community College football players who appeared in the documentary series “Last Chance U” have sued the school, Netflix, the National Junior College Athletic Association and the program’s director over their portrayals.

“John Franklin III, Ronald Ollie, C.J. Reavis, Deandre Johnson, Tim Bonner and Isaiah Wright say they’re seeking $30 million in damages after receiving no compensation for their contributions to the project. They say they’re holding the defendants accountable ‘for the wrongful misappropriation of their likeness and to ensure fair compensation for their work,'” the AP reported.

The AP adds, “The complaint indicates East Mississippi sold merchandise involving the players portrayed in the series, but that the plaintiffs didn’t receive any compensation. It also says Wright, Ollie and Franklin were portrayed in a false light, damaging their reputations.”

National News & Foreign Policy

1. With Trump order pending, Education Secretary nominee McMahon faces confirmation hearing

Politico reports that education secretary nominee Linda McMahon told a congressional panel on Thursday “that Donald Trump does not want to defund the agency he’s repeatedly said he wants to dismantle.”

“President Trump understands that we will be working with Congress,” McMahon said in her confirmation hearing before the Senate HELP Committee. “We’d like to do this right. We’d like to make sure that we are presenting a plan that I think our senators could get on board with, and our Congress to get on board with.”

Politico went on to add, “The president is expected to issue an executive order this month to dismantle the Education Department. It is expected to mandate offloading some of the agency’s programs to other departments and assessing what laws are needed to move the department’s other duties before closing it altogether.”

McMahon served as the SBA Administrator during part of the first Trump term.

2. U.S. House advances budget resolution that extends Trump tax cuts

The Hill reports that the House Budget Committee advanced a budget resolution after a marathon meeting on Thursday.

“The panel approved the budget resolution in a party-line 21-16 vote, sending it to the full chamber for consideration. It remains unclear when Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) plans to bring the measure to the floor. The House is out of session next week and is set to return to Washington on Feb. 24,” The Hill reported. “Passage of the budget resolution marks a significant step forward in the House GOP’s quest to enact Trump’s domestic policy priorities in one sprawling bill, a measure that would extend his 2017 tax cuts, appropriate more money for the border and pass energy policy.”

As The Hill notes, “Republicans are looking to utilize the budget reconciliation process which would allow the party to circumvent Democratic opposition in the Senate.”

Sports

1. Big 3 open 2025 college baseball season

(Photo from Mississippi State Athletics)

The college baseball season is here. Catch all of the opening weekend action with Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Southern Miss. Here’s a look at their games starting today:

Mississippi State will take on the Manhattan Jaspers at home with two games today, the first starting at noon. The third game will be Sunday at 1 p.m.

Ole Miss is playing at the Shriners Children’s College Showdown in Arlington, Texas. The Rebels open against Arizona today. They will then face off with against Texas and Clemson the next two days.

Southern Miss opens with a four-game series against Lafayette at home. Game one is today at 4 p.m. with games two and three to be played on Saturday and games four on Sunday.

2. Moore introduced as Saints head coach

(Photo from New Orleans Saints / Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Kellen Moore was announced this week as the new New Orleans Saints head coach.

The 36-year-old comes to the Saints after winning the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles as the offensive coordinator on Sunday.

“”We have an exciting future for New Orleans football. Our No. 1 goal is to create an environment that allows every player and coaching staff member to be their best. This is the greatest team sport in the world for a reason – because it takes everyone. We know that when we do this, when we build a brand of football that we’re all appreciative of, it’s going to be a smart, fast and physical football team,” he said this week.

Markets & Business

1. Jackson, Tupelo locations of JoAnn’s Fabrics to close

FoxBusiness reports that Joann Inc., which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January for the second time in less than a year, is planning to close hundreds of its stores as it tries to right-size its footprint.

“The retailer filed a motion this week seeking the court’s authority to begin closing 500 of its stores across the nation as it proceeds with the Chapter 11 process. If approved, the company said going-out-of-business sales will begin at impacted stores as soon as Saturday, and could continue for several months thereafter,” FoxBusiness reported. “A company spokesperson told FOX Business that the closures are part of the company’s strategy in maximizing the value of its business.”

In Mississippi, the Jackson and Tupelo locations are on the chopping block.

2. Wall Street on pace to end week higher

CNBC reports that stocks futures were slightly lower on Friday “as investors weighed the latest on global trade after President Donald Trump held off on imposing new reciprocal tariffs.”

“Futures linked to the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures lost 136 points, or 0.3%. Nasdaq 100 futures edged down 0.1%,” CNBC reported, adding, “For now, the major averages are all on pace to end the week higher. The S&P 500 and the Dow are respectively set for a gain of about 1.5% and 0.9%. The Nasdaq is 2.2% higher week to date.”

CNBC noted, “On Thursday, Trump signed a memorandum on laying out a plan to impose levies on goods from countries with duties on U.S. products. The new tariffs on take effect immediately. Instead, Trump tasked Commerce Secretary nominee Howard Lutnick to lead studies on the appropriate levies for each country.”