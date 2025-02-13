MDOC work release program looks to expand in the Delta

Inmates at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County put their carpentry skills to the test during training in the MDOC’s Vocational Village. (Photo from MDOC, May 2024)

With little debate, the Senate unanimously passed legislation this week allowing the Mississippi Department of Corrections to contract with the Greenwood-Leflore-Carroll Economic Development Foundation to participate in the Delta Work Release Program.

Under SB 2357, inmates will be paid wages similar to those paid to non-inmates. Those wages will be subject to all normal deductions, including federal, state, and local taxes. According to the bill, deductions should not exceed 80 percent of gross pay.

The original bill stated that inmates would pay 5 to 20 percent of their income to the Crime Victims’ Compensation Fund. However, an amendment stripped that provision of the bill.

The amendment offered by State Senator Juan Barnett (R), chair of the Senate Corrections Committee, instead divides the inmates’ pay into four unequal accounts. Twenty-five percent would go to support dependents through the Mississippi Department of Human Services. Half of the inmate’s wages would be entered into an account, which the offender will collect upon parole or release. Another 15 percent would cover the Department of Corrections’ administrative expenses, including transportation to and from the workplace. The remaining 10 percent would go in the inmate’s account to purchase incidentals.

The amendment was adopted by a voice vote on the floor.

Prisoners must volunteer to participate in the program and the Department of Corrections will further develop rules and regulations as necessary.

The bill does not include the exclusion of violent offenders from participating.

Barnett’s bill pass unanimously and will be transmitted to the House for further work.

Earlier this session, the Senate passed SB 2242, allowing inmates to work for the Mississippi Department of Transportation at the request of MDOT. The state agency said it is struggling to find qualified workers.