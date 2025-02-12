Mississippi’s students deserve open enrollment policies that work for families

House Bill 1435 would help families break down the barriers that often keep them from getting their students into a school that works for them, writes Michael Chartier with ExcelinEd.

Mississippi families have a lot of educational progress to be thankful for this year.

In the recent release of The Nation’s Report Card, the only standardized assessment for reading and math taken by students in every state, Mississippi saw large gains in fourth grade math and eighth grade reading scores. Both categories saw roughly half a grade level improvement since 2022, with fourth grade reading and eighth grade math seeing small gains as well.



However, this doesn’t mean the work is over. Far from it.

All NAEP categories in reading and math remain at or below their pre-pandemic averages. While student outcomes statewide are trending in the right direction, some students are still unable to access an education that meets their needs. House Bill 1435 would help families break down the barriers that often keep them from getting their students into a school that works for them.

This legislation would build on an existing law that allows students to transfer from their currently assigned public school to any other public school of their choice. Forty states have made some progress toward this education policy solution, commonly referred to as open enrollment. But most of them, including Mississippi, have serious work to do to deliver on the promise to students.

Under current Mississippi law, a potential transfer student must gain approval from the school board of the school district they are seeking to leave, as well as the permission of the school they wish to attend. This solution creates red tape that students must navigate just to leave a school that isn’t meeting their expectations. HB1435 would eliminate the requirement for students to get permission to leave a school district.

This change is necessary because the existing law discourages districts from letting students leave. When a student transfers to a district, the state funding rightly goes to the new district with them. Districts that already are losing students may prioritize their bottom line over that individual student’s needs.

Instead of blocking students from transferring, schools should be focused on improving the student experience and outcomes in order to retain their current families and attract new ones.

Every child in Mississippi deserves access to the best educational environment. But for too many families, arbitrary district boundaries stand in the way of that opportunity. Families should not be forced to send their children to a school that does not fit their needs.

Sometimes, the right solution is a different school within the same district. Other times, a school in a neighboring district offers better programs, extracurricular opportunities or specialized support services. No matter the reason, Mississippi should ensure students can enroll in the best public school for them– regardless of where they live.

Open enrollment is a proven policy solution that research suggests can lead to improved student outcomes, higher graduation rates and better emotional well-being among students. As is often the case, how well open enrollment works for families depends on the policies that are in place and how they are implemented.

For open enrollment policies to function properly, families need clear, up-to-date information on where there is room for new students. Districts should make their school capacity numbers public so parents can make informed decisions about where their children can enroll. Without transparency, the system becomes unfair and inconsistent, leaving parents without real options and enabling some districts to withhold access to available seats. This lack of transparency also makes it difficult to see how often transfers or approved or blocked, leading to more questions about how these policies are faithfully executed.

State policy should also never require a family to pay tuition at another public school. Maintaining free and fair open enrollment policies ensures that school funding remains student-centered, with money following the child to their chosen school without imposing additional costs on families.

Thankfully, Mississippi does not allow school districts to charge families tuition, although they may be responsible for the transportation of their students to a new district.

Mississippi tax dollars support public education, which means all students should have access to public schools that fit their educational needs. No student should have to pay tuition to attend another public school—even if a student must cross a boundary line to do so. Public education should be just that: public and accessible to all.

Mississippi has an opportunity to create a more flexible, student-centered public education system. By implementing strong open enrollment policies for transfers within or outside of the current student’s district, ensuring transparency about school capacity and preventing superintendents from blocking transfers, we can give families the choices they deserve.

The future of public education is about access: how we can break down barriers, not reinforce them. Every child should have the chance to attend a school that helps them succeed. It’s time to remove barriers and make open enrollment a reality for all Mississippi families.