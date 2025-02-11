Skip to content
Home
>
Education
>
Mississippi House bucks lobbyists,...

Mississippi House bucks lobbyists, passes “Tim Tebow” Act

By: Frank Corder - February 11, 2025

(Photo from Tim Tebow's website)

  • The legislation now heads to the Senate for consideration where the Education Committee chairman failed to bring a similar bill forward in the chamber last week.

The Mississippi House of Representatives bucked the lobbyists and passed what is referred to as the “Tim Tebow” Act on Tuesday by a vote of 76-26.

As previously reported, over 30 states have some form of a “Tim Tebow” law, allowing homeschool students to participate in public school sports and extracurricular activities. Mississippi is currently not one of them.

Lobbyists, such as The Parents Campaign, have sought to kill the legislation yet again after nearly a decade of having similar legislation filed to address the issue. They have portrayed homeschool students as possibly gaming the system by dropping out of public school, staying at home, purchasing a “portfolio,” “and still take advantage of the rewarding activities public school students must earn.”

“Tim Tebow” laws are named after the Heisman Trophy winning quarterback who famously began his athletic journey as a homeschool student in Florida. He was allowed to play public high school sports and excelled, leading his team to a state championship. Tebow went on to play for the University of Florida where his team won the National Championship in 2007 and 2008. He was the first homeschooled athlete to win the Heisman Trophy.

In presenting the legislation in the Mississippi House on Tuesday, State Rep. Jansen Owen (R) noted that homeschool parents pay the same local and state taxes as those who send their children to public school.

However, to address concerns raised by some opposed to the legislation who claim that homeschool students do not meet the same academic standards as public school students, the legislation requires that homeschool students seeking to participate in public school activities take and pass state testing.

An amendment offered by State Rep. Jonathan Lancaster (R) removed the ability for the schools to charge an activities fee to homeschoolers over and above that which is charged to public school students. It passed the House without debate.

The legislation now heads to the Senate for consideration where Education Committee Chairman Dennis DeBar (R) failed to bring a similar bill forward in the chamber last week.

A report from Johns Hopkins School of Education notes that estimates from the U.S. Census indicate that 5.5 percent of all K-12 students in Mississippi, on average, were homeschooled during the 2022 and 2023 school years.

Mississippi’s public school enrollment has dropped nearly 30,000, or 6.3 percent, from 466,002 students in the 2019-2020 school year to 436,523 in the 2023-2024 school year. 

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
Elections  |  Frank Corder  • 
February 7, 2025

House passes legislative redistricting plan that makes HD 22 a majority-minority district
Sports  |  Frank Corder  • 
February 7, 2025

Eli Manning snubbed by Pro Football Hall of Fame in first year balloting
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
February 4, 2025

Mississippi tax collections rebound in January
Previous Story
News  |  Jeremy Pittari  • 
February 11, 2025

Mississippi House aims to address workforce needs with tuition-free community college