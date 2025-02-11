Lawmakers consider Blue Envelope Program to aid autistic drivers in Mississippi

Mississippi would be one of the first states nationwide to enact such legislation.

There was harmony on the Mississippi Senate floor late last week as lawmakers debated and passed a bill that could make autistic drivers and their families breathe easier when travelling in the Magnolia State.

The bill, known as the Blue Envelope Program, provides autistic drivers with a means of stating they are on the autism spectrum through a window cling. The simple communication aims to enhance communication between law enforcement and the driver.

State Senator Nicole Boyd (R), author of SB 2260, said the purpose of the measure is to keep autistic drivers from “ending up in the backseat of a police cruiser.” She continued by saying that some of the traits of autism is similar to being under the influence of drugs or alcohol or hiding illegal items, including failure to make eye contact.

The bill states that drivers with autism may request participation in the program, while a parent may ask for an application for those under 18. The blue envelope would be stored in the glove compartment or visor for easy access, the senator said.

The Department of Public Safety would oversee the program, and participants would receive a blue envelope with a window decal informing law enforcement officers that the driver is enrolled in the program, an envelope with information about autism, and a contact information card.

During 20 minutes of debate, senators from both sides of the aisle praised the bill. State Senator David Jordan (D) described the bill as “a way to guarantee success” for autistic drivers.

Many senators were excited to learn that Mississippi would be the first southern state to participate if the Blue Envelope Program becomes law. The Magnolia State would also be one of the first states nationwide to enact such legislation.

According to the Lurie Center for Autism, the Blue Envelope Program was first introduced in Connecticut in 2020. It has since expanded into other states, such as Arizona, New Jersey, New York, Maine, Massachusetts, and California.

Senators unanimously passed the bill, and it has now been assigned to the House Transportation Committee for further consideration.