Fisher of men

Outdoor columnist Ben Smith shares of an early February fishing trip that healed more than his need for a few crappie.

This week I’ve decided to spare all of you from having to read anything involving smells or the digestive system. And for all of you that stuck around for the next installment of this column, thank you. Instead, this week’s discussion will be on a different part of our anatomy…the heart.

Throughout the years of writing this column, I’ve never shied away from my beliefs. Time and again I’ve made it clear that I’m certainly not without sin, but I am a Christian. I wholeheartedly believe that Jesus died for our sins, was buried, and rose on the third day to take his throne in Heaven. I once heard someone say, “Either Jesus is truly the Son of God, or he lived the greatest lie ever conceived.” I believe the first part to be true. My faith in an eternal life after my time on this Earth is what sustains me on tough days and through tough times.

If you’re a consistent follower of this column you’re probably worn out on how many times I’ve mentioned losing my father-in-law last summer. His impact in my life was just too great to go very long without mentioning him. And, admittedly, I’ve struggled several times when I needed his gentle wisdom and advice only to have to try and figure things out on my own. And this being mostly an outdoors column, how does any of this pertain to hunting and fishing? Let me explain.

Not only do I believe that God sent his son here to die (save) for us, but I also believe that God places people in your life along the way. I think He has a plan for each and every person, and it’s up to us to stay in His word so we can hear that plan. I’m horrible at that. I’ve never been diagnosed ADHD, but I can get sidetracked with the best of them. Fortunately, God has shown mercy on me and placed people so directly in my path that I can’t miss them. And it hasn’t just been one, or two, but rather a ton of them. These are people that have helped shape my life for the better. People that have loved on my family as if we all belonged to them.

The first time I met Phil was at a Bible Fellowship class at Temple Baptist Church in Oak Grove. It was post-Covid shutdown, and I was eager to get back involved in face-to-face meetings at church. One of my good friends, Chris, suggested that Amy and I tag along with he and his wife to their BF (Sunday School for most of you) class. He assured me that I wouldn’t be disappointed, and he was right. Phil and his wife, Melissa, were both very welcoming to us upon our arrival. And from his teachings that morning I could tell we were going to be friends. As I listened, I realized through his little sayings that he was an outdoorsman himself. That made it a lot easier for me to pay attention and soak up his message. I even find myself stealing his catch phrases, or as I call them “Phil-isms” from time to time. Phrases like “that cranks my tractor” to describe something that gets him fired up, which is my absolute favorite. Amy and I became regulars in the class, and each Sunday I’ve looked forward to our time amongst new and old friends.

Remember a few lines up where I mentioned that I believe that God puts people in our lives? A few days ago, Phil and I took an afternoon fishing trip together. We’ve taken a couple of fishing trips and hunted a little together before, but while we were on the water a thought popped into my head that darn near made me tear up. Did God put Phil in my life to help me when my father-in-law was gone? I’d bet the farm on it. Jerry Perry had been my guide in my spiritual life for the better part of the last twenty years, and now here I was in a boat with a man that reminded me so much of him. Although very different in the things they enjoy, their core values couldn’t align any more perfectly.

As we conversed while fishing, the thought kept coming up in my mind. And not only that, but how did I not see this coming? And why did I think there’d always be a hole in my heart that couldn’t be mended? You see, God has never let me do without, even when I’ve been at my worst, which is often. And I dare not say when I did or didn’t deserve it because I’ve never deserved any of it. None of us have ever deserved it, but through mercy and grace we have what we need. I didn’t know that I was going to need Phil, but God put him there long before that day arrived. I just didn’t catch it until recently.

We fished until dark and I did my best to soak up every conversation we had. He kept talking about how poor the fishing was, but to this novice outdoorsman I thought our early February haul was pretty good. I actually can’t even remember the last time I had to clean fish in February, so to me it was pretty great. Shoot, I even caught my first crappie in about fifteen years! But the conversations about the fishing aren’t the ones that I’ll remember the most. We talked about work, our faith, and our families. The way he spoke of his wife and children is something to be admired and replicated.

On the ride home, he shared several hunting stories from years past, and with each one I could tell how much joy those memories bring him. I think I had a grin on my face the whole way back while listening to him. Creating good memories while we are here on Earth is one of the best things we can do. I’m grateful for the new ones being created. Once again, God took care of my heart when I didn’t even realize I needed it.