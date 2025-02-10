Auditor White: Failed Senate bill “bad politics”

Speaking at a Stennis Press luncheon on Monday, Shad White said he believes Mississippians are sick of government corruption.

State Auditor Shad White (R) responded to the failed Senate bill aimed at rolling back some of his office’s power during a Stennis Press Forum in Jackson on Monday.

“There really is only one question: Can anyone say how this bill makes Mississippi better?” he asked of SB 2847, introduced by Senator David Parker (R).

The bill, which White refers to as “The Mississippi Corruption Act,” would have prevented the Auditor’s office from filing lawsuits to recoup money on behalf of the state without prior approval from the governor or the Legislature. Additionally, it would have eliminated the power of the auditor’s office to hire consulting firms for “managerial studies.”

Both of these issues have been at the forefront of public disputes between Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R), Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R), and White in recent months.

Last week, Senator Parker tabled the bill, effectively killing it. White said it was “bad politics.”

The Auditor’s Office learned of the bill late on a Friday and, over the weekend, did a “deep dive” into the 13-page piece of legislation. Several red flags were raised for the office, White said. He reiterated Monday that it was his belief Lt. Governor Hosemann pushed the bill, an accusation Parker denied during his committee speech prior to bringing the bill to the floor and then again when he withdrew the measure.

The bill passed out of the Senate Accountability, Efficiency, and Transparency Committee without opposition. A few days later, Parker killed his own bill, saying he had received a call claiming that any discussion of the bill could be possible jury tampering in a case involving a DeSoto County Alderman.

“I spoke with our attorney, who told me it was not,” Parker said on the Senate floor last week.

Auditor White believes the opposition to the bill was heavy. He said his office heard from Mississippians who strongly opposed the bill. “It’s clear to me that there are tons of people who are sick” of government corruption, White said.

The Auditor’s website states during White’s seven years in office, $74 million has been recovered for Mississippians, more than 620 cases have been investigated ending in 75 criminal convictions, and more than $114 million has been demanded be returned to the state.

White has not shied away from talk of a potential gubernational run in 2027. Yet, on Monday, he was coy about running for state’s highest office.

“I don’t know. I have no idea what the future holds,” he said. However, White did say the introduction of the Senate bill “dramatically increased my chances of running for Governor.”

Other potential gubernatorial candidates in 2027 include Lt. Governor Hosemann, Attorney General Fitch, and businessman Tommy Duff.