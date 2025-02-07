Eli Manning snubbed by Pro Football Hall of Fame in first year balloting

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning puts his helmet on while warming up before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2013, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The former Ole Miss quarterback played 16 seasons with the New York Giants and won two Super Bowls.

Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning was not selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. That news came Thursday night during the NFL Honors awards show.

Only four players were announced as being enshrined in Canton this year, one of the smallest classes in 20 years. The honorees were cornerback Eric Allen, defensive end Jared Allen, tight end Antonio Gates, and wide receiver Sterling Sharpe.

It is widely believed that Manning will eventually receive a gold jacket, but when is now anyone’s guess. Those becoming eligible for the Hall of Fame next year include names like quarterback Drew Brees, receiver Larry Fitzgerald, tight end Jason Witten, running back Frank Gore, and quarterback Philip Rivers, among others.

Brees and Fitzgerald are widely believed to be first ballot honorees, leaving up to three spots for others.

Manning’s Career

Manning, the most honored offensive player in school history, set or tied 47 records during his collegiate career playing quarterback at Ole Miss.

He went on to become the first player to be drafted in the 2004 NFL Draft.

Manning played 16 years with the New York Giants, starting 210 consecutive games, the third longest streak by an NFL quarterback. He led the Giants to two Super Bowl wins during his tenure and was a four-time Pro Bowler. He was also named NFL Man of the Year in 2016.

His notable career stats include over 57,000 career passing yards and 366 touchdowns. Manning is 11th all-time in passing yards and 10th all-time in touchdowns.

Both Ole Miss and the New York Giants have retired Manning’s No. 10 jersey.

He has been named to the New York Giants Ring of Honor, Ole Miss Sports Hall of Fame, Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame, Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame, and has been selected as an SEC Legend.