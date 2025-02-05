Mississippi farmers look to legislature to protect against litigation threat

Farmer C.D. Simmons writes that litigation against the use of pesticides could cripple Mississippi farm production without protection from Legislature.

For over 100 years, my family has grown row crops on our land in Mississippi. We’ve been blessed to farm in a region with nutrient-rich soil and a climate that supports abundant, high quality crop growth, and we’re proud to share the fruits of our labor to feed families across our state and country.

Like so many Mississippians, farming is our livelihood, allowing us to live off our land and create our own American Dream—right here in Mississippi Delta. Over the years, we’ve faced our share of challenges. Bad weather has led to low yields, machinery and equipment breakdowns have disrupted operations, and economic turmoil has strained our finances and business. But we’ve always had faith in our own hard work, community, and the officials leading our state.

My fellow farmers and business owners would agree that we’re fortunate to live in a state that puts the American people and businesses first. We don’t have to deal with overregulation—at least not at the state level.

Lawmakers should stay that course this session and support policies that ensure regulatory clarity and the strength of our agriculture community.

Sadly, some trial attorneys think they’ve found an opportunity to make a quick buck at the expense of farmers. They’re filing a myriad of frivolous lawsuits to stop farmers from using critical crop protection tools because of inconsistencies in federal and state labeling requirements.

The threat might sound small, but it impacts our livelihoods and our ability to feed Mississippians. Lawmakers are considering legislation to stop jackpot justice from bankrupting Mississippi farms. They have an opportunity to ensure that liberal interests from outside our state stay out of our wallets.

Pesticides are a critical modern agriculture tool for farmers. We rely on them to manage weeds and pests so that we can protect our crops and use our land more efficiently. Believe me when I say that it would be devastating to lose access. Yields would take a hit, and our land would be more susceptible to erosion, threatening our farming operations and livelihood.

Consumers would also feel the impacts through higher prices and a less stable food supply chain.

The realities of losing access to pesticides are evident in the surging egg prices the U.S. is currently seeing. Egg prices have increased by 50% in the last year due to a disease outbreak that is creating a shortage. If we cannot protect our produce and critical crops from disease and damage, we will face the same fate.

In fact, statistics show that crop yields could fall by 50–90%, resulting in price increases of 35–45% beyond inflation if pesticides are unavailable to farmers. What’s even more concerning, the trial attorneys are targeting American-made pesticides despite them being thoroughly tested to meet stringent U.S. health and safety standards.

Given the importance of these products, farmers will be forced to be more reliant on rival foreign powers, weakening our national security and putting our country’s food supply at the mercy of adversarial nations.

Mississippi farmers and consumers need lawmakers to stand up against liberal agendas and foreign entities in the interest of our livelihood, the economy, and U.S. food and national security now.

I have been a farmer my entire life, and I cannot emphasize the urgency of this issue enough. I hope the state legislature will seriously consider closing the legal channels currently being exploited. The agriculture industry is too important to our state and country, and farmers are counting on it.