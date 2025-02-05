Magnolia Mornings: February 5, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Special election set for State Senate District 18

Jenifer Branning’s election win to the State Supreme Court means there will be a special election to fill the unexpired term left by her resignation from the Mississippi Senate.

On Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves announced that voters in Senate District 18 will choose a new Senator on April 15.

Candidates wishing to qualify to run for the seat have until February 24 to sign up.

2. Governor announces appointments to IHL, Lottery Corp. and more

Governor Tate Reeves on Tuesday announced the following appointments:

Amy Bland Arrington of Hattiesburg was appointed to the Board of Trustees of the Institutions of Higher Learning, representing the Second Supreme Court District. Amy will fill the vacancy created by the untimely death of Jeanne Luckey.

John Dane, III of Gulfport was reappointed to the Mississippi Commission on Environmental Quality, representing the Second Supreme Court District.

James Douglas Moody of Gulfport was appointed to the State Port Authority at Gulfport.

Dr. Cass Pennington of Indianola was reappointed to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation Board of Directors.

Drew St. John, II of Madison was appointed to the Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, representing the Second Congressional District.

The five appointments will be sent to the Senate for confirmation.

3. Millsaps names new Provost

Dr. Daniel Jasper has been announced as the new provost at Millsaps College.

The school said Jasper brings a wealth of experience and a distinguished academic career to the school, having served in various leadership roles at William Jewell College and Moravian University.

“I’m excited to become a part of Millsaps College,” said Jasper. “I look forward to collaborating with the dedicated faculty, staff and students to uphold the college’s tradition of academic excellence.”

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Trump to issue executive order protecting girls’ sports from male participation

President Donald Trump signs executive orders at the inauguration day post-swearing in event on Jan. 20, 2025

The Wall Street Journal reports that President Donald Trump is preparing to issue an executive order Wednesday effectively banning transgender girls and women from participating in female sports events in schools and colleges.

“Trump will sign an order entitled ‘Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports,'” WSJ reported, adding that it “wasn’t immediately clear exactly what the contents of the order would entail, but one option is for the president to direct the Education Department to interpret federal Title IX rules as barring the participation of transgender girls and women in female sports categories.”

WSJ went on to add, “The scope of the order stands to instantly affect any educational institution that receives federal funding—which includes almost every college in the U.S., as well as the majority of K-12 schools.”

2. Gabbard, RFK moves to full Senate vote; Collins confirmed

The Hill reports that Senate panels on Tuesday advanced the nominations of Tulsi Gabbard to be director of national intelligence and Robert F. Kennedy to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

“Both votes were strictly along party-lines, but likely pave the way for two of President Trump’s most controversial nominees to be confirmed,” The Hill reported.

Also reported by The Hill on Tuesday, former Georgia Congressman Doug Collins was confirmed by the U.S. Senate to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“The chamber voted 77-23, with roughly half of Senate Democrats joining all 53 Republicans in voting for Collins,” The Hill noted.

3. Biden lands Hollywood agent

Vice President Joe Biden speaks as he campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at Bucks County Community College in Bristol, Pa., Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

FoxBusiness reported that former President Joe Biden has landed himself representation with a big Hollywood agency just weeks after leaving office.

“Biden has signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA), which previously represented him from 2017-2020,” reported FoxBusiness, adding, “Under his previous stint with CAA, Biden released his memoir ‘Promise Me, Dad’ in 2017, as well as his post-vice presidency ‘American Promise’ speaking tour, which sold ‘more than 85,000 tickets nationwide,’ according to CAA’s press release.”

FoxBusiness also noted that CAA also represents former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Sports

The defending SWAC champion Jackson State football released their 2025 schedule this week. Here’s a look at their opponents this fall:

08/30 – Hampton

09/06 – at Southern Miss

09/13 – Tuskegee

09/20 – OFF

09/27 – at Southern*

10/04 – Alabama A&M* (in Mobile, AL)

10/11 – Alabama State*

10/18 – OFF

10/25 – Grambling* (in Las Vegas, NV)

11/01 – at Florida A&M*

11/08 – at Mississippi Valley State*

11/15 – Bethune-Cookman*

11/22 – Alcorn State*

2. Hubbard named to Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List

(Photo from Mississippi State Athletics)

Mississippi State Athletics has announced that Josh Hubbard has been selected to the 2024-25 Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List by the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).



Miss. State notes that Hubbard is one of 11 SEC players among the list of 50 standout players from across the country. He also has been named to the John R. Wooden Award Midseason Watch List in addition to Bob Cousy Award and Lute Olson Award Preseason Watch Lists.



The Oscar Robertson Trophy winner is to be announced at the NCAA Men’s Final Four in San Antonio, from April 5-7. The formal presentation of the trophy will follow at the annual USBWA Awards Luncheon hosted by the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis. A final watch list will be released in early March and those chosen will be included on the USBWA’s annual awards ballot.

Markets & Business

Waffle House tacks on egg surcharge

USA Today reports that Waffle House has implemented a new 50-cent per egg surcharge at its roughly 2,100 locations across the U.S.

“The charge, which went into effect on Feb. 3, is temporary, the chain said, and is the result of the ‘continuing egg shortage caused by HPAI (Bird Flu)’ that has caused a ‘dramatic increase in egg prices,'” USA Today reported.

“Consumers and restaurants are being forced to make difficult decisions,” Waffle House said in a statement. “Rather than increasing prices across the menu, this is a temporary targeted surcharge tied to the unprecedented rise in egg prices.”