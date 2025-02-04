Study committee to examine wind turbines’ impact on Mississippi agriculture gains Senate committee approval

The group would consider if the installation and usage of wind turbines are potentially having unintended impacts on the state’s agricultural properties.

The Senate Energy Committee voted Monday to advance legislation creating a study group to determine wind power’s impact on its surroundings in the Magnolia State.

The bill, SB 2227, would create a committee to study wind turbines’ impact on Mississippi agriculture. The committee would consider if “the installation and usage of wind turbines are potentially having unintended impacts on surrounding properties, the aquifer and agricultural aviation pilots.”

By the end of 2025, if formed, the committee would deliver a comprehensive study highlighting the potential issues and its recommendation for appropriate legislation.

Freshman State Sen. Brian Rhodes (R) introduced the measure.

One senator objected to the four-page bill reading like an indictment of the wind industry. An amendment was passed that eliminated language in the bill, placing a moratorium on construction contracts, leases, and permits.

Currently, Mississippi produces little wind energy, but the industry is growing. The Southeastern Wind Coalition believes the Magnolia State has the potential to be a powerhouse, especially in the Delta.

“With its flat agricultural landscape and consistent wind resources, the Delta offers ideal conditions for land-based wind energy…,” the group stated.

Since April 2024, Tunica County, in northwest Mississippi, has been home to the Delta Wind farm. The farm has 41 wind turbines standing at more than 690 feet, the nation’s tallest. Developed by AES, the wind farm is part of the $10 billion Amazon project, according to the coalition.

County officials said wind energy could be a harbinger of economic development, especially in small, rural communities often overlooked by major corporations.

If passed and signed into law, the wind turbines committee would consist of representatives from the Mississippi Public Service Commission, the Department of Environmental Quality, the Mississippi State University Agricultural Department, the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation, the Mississippi Agricultural Aviation Association, the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce, Chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee, one gubernatorial appointee, Chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, and a representative from the Delta Council.

The study committee would be required to complete its report by December 31, 2025.

Rhodes’ legislation now moves to the Senate floor for consideration by the full chamber.