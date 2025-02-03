Magnolia Mornings: February 3, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Merit Health Biloxi is now officially part of Memorial Health System

(Photo from Memorial Health)

On Friday, Memorial Health System announced that it has officially completed its acquisition of Merit Health Biloxi. This system said the milestone marks the transition of Merit Health Biloxi’s hospital operations, medical office building with an array of clinic suites, medical clinics to include Surgical Services, OBGYN and Colorectal Surgery Services, and imaging centers in D’Iberville and Gulfport to Memorial’s ownership and management.

“This is a proud and exciting moment for Memorial Health System and the communities we serve,” said Kent Nicaud, President and CEO of Memorial Health System. “The close of this transaction allows us to build on the collaborative foundation we’ve shared with Merit Health Biloxi and continue shaping the future of healthcare on the Gulf Coast. Our priority remains ensuring patients have access to exceptional care, close to home, while investing in our facilities, technologies, and workforce.”

With the completion of this transaction, Memorial Health System now operates hospitals in Gulfport, Stone County, and Biloxi, along with a network of clinics, imaging centers, and specialty care services.

2. USM students awarded Gilman Scholarship

The University of Southern Mississippi main campus entrance in Hattiesburg,

Five Southern Miss undergraduate students have been awarded the prestigious U.S. Department of State Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship (the Gilman Program). The students are:

Spencer Barbier, Biology Education, New Orleans, La. – Student Teaching Abroad in Greece

Lillian Baxter, Social Work, Kiln, Miss. – International Exchange Program in Swansea, Wales

Faith Holloway, Architectural Engineering Technology, Ocean Springs, Miss. – Partner Program in Italy

Daniel Norris, Cybersecurity, Waveland, Miss. – Crime and Politics in Ireland and Northern Ireland

Arianna Tate, Public Health Policy and Administration, Columbus, Miss. – Business and Culture in Asia (Japan)

Mary Beard, director of Nationally Competitive Programs and Awards at Southern Miss, said Gilman Scholars can “become global citizens and return with more diverse perspectives.”

Named for the late U.S. Congressman Benjamin A. Gilman, the scholarship program provides students from multiple backgrounds with the financial support to study or intern abroad.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Trump to speak with Mexico, Canada after imposing tariffs

Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian, Wikimedia Commons

The Hill reports that President Trump is set to speak Monday morning with the leaders of Canada and Mexico “after imposing a fresh round of tariffs on imports from those countries and made clear it would take significant action to lift the tariffs.”

“They have to balance out their trade, number one. They’ve got to stop people from pouring into our country, and we’ve stopped it. They haven’t stopped it. We’ve stopped it,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews, as reported by The Hill. “They have to stop people pouring in, and we have to stop fentanyl. And that includes China.”

Trump on Saturday signed off on 25 percent tariffs on Canada, 25 percent tariffs on Mexico and 10 percent tariffs on China, The Hill noted.

2. House Democrats target 14 seats with “Win Them Back Fund”

(Photo: Scrumshus, Wikimedia Commons)

As reported by the New York Times, the leading super PAC supporting House Democrats – the House Majority PAC – announced on Monday “the creation of a $50 million fund to better appeal to working-class voters, calling the task a critical part of any path to take the majority in 2026.”

“The group is calling the new investment its ‘Win Them Back Fund,’ and it comes two years after the super PAC began the 2024 election cycle with specific funds for House seats in New York and California,” NYT reported, noting that the fund “is not focused on a specific geographic cluster of competitive seats but rather on appealing to a demographic cohort of working-class voters — white, Black, Hispanic and Asian — who all across the country drifted away from the party in 2024.”

NYT reported that the super PAC “has included 14 House seats in its initial list of Republican-held seats that the fund will target,” and saying the “Republican representatives that the new fund will initially target are: Nick Begich of Alaska; Eli Crane of Arizona; David Valadao and Ken Calvert of California; Gabe Evans of Colorado; Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Zach Nunn of Iowa; John James of Michigan; Ryan Mackenzie, Rob Bresnahan and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania; Monica De La Cruz of Texas; Jen Kiggans of Virginia; and Derrick Van Orden of Wisconsin.”

Sports & Entertainment

1. Ole Miss comes up short to No. 1 Auburn

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

No. 23 Ole Miss (16-6, 5-4 SEC) fell short against No. 1 Auburn (20-1, 8-0 SEC), losing 92-82 Saturday afternoon in Oxford before a packed house.

The Rebels’ Sean Pedulla led the team with a season-high 29 points on 10-of-16 shooting.

Ole Miss remains home Tuesday and will welcome No. 12/12 Kentucky (15-5, 4-3 SEC). Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.

2. New Orleans hosting 11th Super Bowl on Sunday

(Photo from Caesars Superdome)

The New Orleans Caesars Superdome is set to host its record tying 11th Super Bowl on Sunday, February 9 when the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles kickoff.

The team have arrived in the Big Easy and are practicing ahead of the game.

This year’s halftime performer is Kendrick Lamar.

The Chiefs are attempting to win the big game for the third consecutive season, a feat unmatched in NFL history.

Markets & Business

1. Trump tariffs send stock futures down to open week

Stock futures dropped to kick off a new trading month after President Donald Trump hit several key U.S. trading partners with tariffs, reports CNBC. Investors fear that “a full-blown trade war would disrupt global supply chains, reignite inflation and slow the economy.”

“Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 632 points, or 1.4%. S&P 500 futures dropped 1.7%, while Nasdaq-100 futures lost 1.9%. Futures on the Russell 2000, the small-cap benchmark, lost 2.2%. The Cboe Volatility Index, Wall Street’s fear gauge, spiked above 21,” reported CNBC.

“Markets may now need to take the rest of Trump’s tariff agenda literally rather than just seriously,” said Tobin Marcus, Wolfe Research head of U.S. policy and politics, in a note, as reported by CNBC. “If this new level of seriousness gets priced in suddenly, Monday could be a rough day for markets.”

2. Destination by Hyatt brand coming to Franklin County in 2027

Hyatt Hotels and the Scenic Rivers Development Alliance announced last week a planned debut of Okhissa Lake Lodge as the first Destination by Hyatt brand hotel in Mississippi.

Expected to open in 2027 on Okhissa Lake in Franklin County, the hotel will invite guests to experience 190,000 acres of the Homochitto National Forest in Mississippi through one-of-a-kind outdoor programming, amenities, as well as dynamic culinary offerings.

Nestled in southwest Mississippi near Jackson, Okhissa Lake Lodge will provide a 200-room lodge including cabin suites, a 1,000-person conference center, swimming pool with hot tub, relaxing spa, restaurants, as well as a boardwalk overlooking the marina.

According to the company, the Destination by Hyatt brand is a diverse collection of independent hotels, resorts and residences that are individual at heart yet connected by a commitment to embody the true spirit of each location. Each property is purposefully crafted to be a place of immersive discoveries, authentic design, and warm and welcoming service. As an honored host, each Destination by Hyatt property connects guests to both people and place—offering a sense of belonging that invites all to make our destination yours.