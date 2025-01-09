Skip to content
U.S. Attorney Gee to resign ahead of incoming Trump Administration

By: Frank Corder - January 9, 2025

Todd Gee, U.S. Attorney for Southern District, Mississippi

  • Since becoming U.S. Attorney, Gee has been faced with a number of high-profile cases, not the least of which being the Jackson/Hinds County bribery scheme.

United States Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi Todd Gee has announced that he plans to resign effective January 17, 2025, ahead of the incoming Trump Administration on January 20.

“The opportunity to serve as a United States Attorney in my home state of Mississippi has been the highest honor of my over 17 years of public service in the United States Department of Justice,” Gee said in a statement on Wednesday. 

Gee’s successor has not been nominated by President-elect Donald Trump as of this reporting.

Gee said the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi is full of talented professionals dedicated to public safety, fairness, and the rule of law. 

“It has been a great privilege to work with them and my other colleagues in the Department,” Gee added. 

He thanked President Joe Biden for nominating him to the position and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland for “leading the Department and supporting the Southern District of Mississippi during my tenure.”

Gee was sworn in as United States Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi in October 2023.  Since becoming U.S. Attorney, he has been faced with a number of high-profile cases, not the least of which being the Jackson/Hinds County bribery scheme allegedly involving Mayor Chokwe Lumumba, Councilpersons Angelique Lee and Aaron Banks, and District Attorney Jody Owens.

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
