Mississippi Legend: Conway Twitty

Harold Lloyd Jenkins was a man with a stage name from two cities.

Let’s play Trivia Pursuit.

First question: Where is Friars Point located in Mississippi?

Second question: Who is Harold Lloyd Jenkins, and what is the man known for?

Friar’s Point sounds like something that should come out of a story about Robin Hood. But that is not the case. Originally, back in 1836, the name of the small Delta town was called Farrar’s Point. The name was changed to Friar’s Point in 1852 to honor Robert Friar, a businessman and Legislator.

The area once boasted to be the largest cotton shipping port south of Memphis. Today, it is the only place with public access to the banks along the Mississippi River for Coahoma County. My Delta World resurrected an article published by the Memphis Daily Appeal on May 28, 1889, about the town.

Mississippi legends William Faulkner and Tennessee Williams wrote about the historic port town. It is reported that Blues legend Robert Johnson played “Traveling Riverside Blues” in front of Hirsberg’s Drugstore.

Country music legend Harold Lloyd Jenkins was born September 1, 1933, on the outskirts of this small Delta town. His uncle named him after the silent film actor Harold Lloyd. He was the eldest of three children born to Floyd Dalton Jenkins and Velma Dunaway Jenkins.

He received his first guitar at four, a Sears & Roebuck acoustic. Harold’s musical gift was launched when his grandfather taught him how to play the guitar. There was also the influence of a blues singer who lived in the neighborhood. At the age of ten, his parents moved to Helena, Arkansas. Here, around the age of twelve, he formed his first band, The Phillips County Rambler. He even appeared on a weekly radio show.

Besides music, Harold had another passion—baseball. He was a natural athlete, playing semi-pro ball, and was offered a contract with the Philadelphia Phillies after high school graduation. However, there came another draft. This one was from the U. S. Army. He served in Japan, formed a band called the “Cimarrons,” and played with the local Army baseball team. After his discharge in the mid-1950s, he returned to Memphis, the drawing card was the popularity of Elvis Presley. Sun Studios recorded Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, and Jerry Lee Lewis. It wouldn’t be long before Harold developed his unique blend of music, leading to a record contract with MGM.

A New Name

Harold Lloyd Jenkins decided it was time for a stage name at this juncture. He took the names of two cities—Conway, Arkansas, and Twitty, Texas. From that point forward, the world would know the singer, songwriter, producer, entertainer, and actor Conway Twitty.

Under this name, “It’s Only Make Believe,” a rock and roll song, would soar to become his first No. 1 hit in 1958. This record sold eight million copies in twenty-two different countries. However, this was not his preferred genre. Country music was his first love.

Conway Twitty also had a short-lived movie career. He appeared in the following films and wrote the title and sound-track songs: Sex Kittens Go to College, Platinum High School (1960), and College Confidential. There was even a play and movie titled Bye Bye Birdie written with the plan that Conway Twitty would be the lead actor. Twitty turned down the opportunity to concentrate on his love of music.

In 1965, Conway Twitty signed with Owen Bradley of MCA/Decca. His first country hit was “Next in Line.”

“Hello Darlin’” and Loretta Lynn

Released in March 1970, “Hello Darlin’” was Twitty’s fourth No. 1 song and the song of the year 1970. It became his signature song and his lifelong concert opener. Often, Twitty would perform the song with Loretta Lynn.

Lynn was a fan since Conway’s singing rock n’ roll days. She was introduced to Conway by Owen Bradley. Later, when they were both on the same bill in London, while backstage, Conway was strumming on his guitar, they sang harmony together. When they returned to the States, they presented the idea of their recording together to Owen Bradley. He told them to give it a try.

The idea was so good that they received the Country Duo Award from 1971 to 1975 from the Country Music Association. They made eleven studio albums together. After the Fire is Gone, 1971, won a Grammy award. “Lead Me On” was a number one hit that same year. You may remember their duo of “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man,” the song was certified as a gold record.

Twitty City

Conway Twitty was involved in starting several business ventures, though most of them weren’t profitable. However, when he decided to open Twitty City in 1982, people came, making it a popular tourist destination.

Twitty City consisted of his home, his mother’s and children’s homes, a gift shop, a museum, and an auditorium. At Christmas, Conway enjoyed inviting people for a time of music, an elaborate light display, and honoring first responders.

In a July 22, 2016, article from savingcountrymusic.com, Twitty was quoted as saying, “I built Twitty City because I wanted to have a place where my kids and I could always be close together, and they have homes right here,” Conway explained in an episode of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous from the 80’s. “I also wanted a first-class place for country music fans to come to when they come to Nashville, and get as close to an artist as they can get … A lot of my friends in this business said ‘Conway, you’ve lost your mind.’ And I can understand how they feel, but they haven’t been as close to this concept as I have. I have all the privacy I need right here at Twitty City. I can come out my door and get to my office which is only 100 yards away if I want to without anybody ever seeing me. Or if I want to be seen, I can.”

Sadly, a year after he died in 1993, the property was sold to Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) and renamed Trinity Music City. TBN used it for broadcasting Sunday Services. The house tours ceased in 2016. Then, in December 2023, a destructive tornado caused significant damage. The home was to be demolished to make space for housing for seniors and a production studio. However, plans were changed, and in January 2024, it was announced that TBN would save and restore the home.

Twitty’s Legacy

After performing in Branson, Missouri, Conway Twitty suffered an abdominal aneurysm near Springfield, Missouri. He was rushed to a local hospital for emergency surgery. Twitty died the next day, June 5, 1993, at 59. The following day, he was buried during a private service at Sumner Memorial Gardens in Gallatin, Tennessee.

Conway Twitty was married three times. With Ellen Matthews, he had a son named Michael Twitty. Then, he married Temple Maxine Jaco. They had three children: Joni Conway, Kathy, and Jimmy Twitty. They divorced in 1985. Conway married Delores Virginia Henry, who was by his side during his passing.

Mississippian Jerry Clower called him “The High Priest of Country Music.” That title became Twitty’s thirty-third studio album in 1975. In 1999, he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Then, in 2012, he became an official part of the Mississippi Country Music Trail. His marker was placed at Friar’s Point, outside the North Delta Museum and the U.S. Post Office on 2nd Street.

One thing is sure: Conway Twitty was determined to make it into country music. With hard work, it took him ten years to break into the business. Twitty recorded 55 consecutive No. 1 hits in five decades, making him one of the most successful artists in country music history.

On the conwaytwitty.com website, Conway is memorialized for his life and music.

“Those who worked with Conway, knew him or were influenced by him approach with stories of a true gentleman, someone who, as one fellow performer described him, ‘wore a white hat.’ Throughout his life, Conway would tell people, ‘If you do what you love and you’re able to take care of the people you love, it doesn’t matter what you do. You’re a successful man.’ Undoubtedly, that is the legacy that would have meant the most to Harold “Conway Twitty” Jenkins. Which makes the rest of his story—the accomplishments and accolades—that much sweeter.”