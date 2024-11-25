Skip to content
Burford Electric Service announces $3.55 million expansion in Columbus

By: Frank Corder - November 25, 2024

(Photo from Burford website)

  • The third-generation family-owned business is adding 15,000 square feet of manufacturing space and creating 14 new jobs.

The Mississippi Development Authority announced Monday that Burford Electric Service is investing $3.55 million to expand their Columbus operations, creating 14 jobs.

President and Owner Jonathan Robinson called the expansion “an exciting step forward for Burford Electric, our family and the communities we’re proud to serve.”

“We’re honored to expand our footprint in Columbus and build on the foundation my grandparents Tolbert and Margaret Burford established in 1959,” Robinson said. “As a third-generation family-owned business, this $3.55 million investment reflects both our commitment to serving the Southeast and our dedication to carrying forward the values that have sustained us for over 60 years.”

The company, which specializes in electromechanical repair and replacement solutions, including electric motor repair and pump repair, is adding 15,000 square feet of manufacturing space and increased crane capacity to meet the growing needs of their industrial customers. This is in addition to their over 100,000 square feet of repair, storage and office spaces that includes a dedicated Technology and Training center.

Burford expects to fill the 14 new jobs over the next five years.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said in a statement that it is always exciting to see long-standing Mississippi companies “grow right here at home.”

“Burford Electric Service’s expansion is another example of how Mississippi’s business climate and pro-business policies encourage companies not only to remain in Mississippi, but also to invest in our state and in our people,” Reeves said. “I wish the Burford Electric team another 65 years of success in Lowndes County.” 

Mississippi Development Authority noted that the agency is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program while Lowndes County and the city of Columbus also are assisting with the project.

“We’re grateful for the support from the Mississippi Development Authority, Golden Triangle Development LINK and the city of Columbus, which has made this expansion possible,” Robinson added.

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
