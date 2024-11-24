Playoff Quarterfinals: Mississippi High School Football Scoreboard

MHSAA high school football teams played their state quarterfinal games on Friday night, which means there are just two weeks of action remaining. Where did the time go? Here are a few highlights:

Tupelo 35, Starkville 34: It was a wild one on the Golden Wave’s blue turf, with the home team hanging on and improving to 12-0. Tupelo led 14-6 at halftime and 35-20 after three quarters before Starkville (7-5) staged a dramatic rally, with quarterback Jaylon Ruffin leading the way. He led the visiting Jackets on a 96-yard scoring drive capped by his 12-yard TD run with 5:22 to play. Starkville failed on the fateful two-point conversion attempt. Earlier, Ruffin threw for a TD and added a 67-yard scoring run. For Tupelo, Class 7A Mr. Football Jaeden Hill delivered three touchdown runs (18, 13, 18).

Madison Central 45, Germantown 14: Host Madison Central (10-2) continued its dominance in this series with an easy victory, sending the Jags to the Class 7A semifinals. QB Jaiden Johnson had four touchdowns, two in the first half on the way to a 28-14 halftime lead. Teammate Mikel Stephen also scored twice. MC advances to challenge Tupelo.

Magee 12, Jefferson County 6: It was a dramatic fourth quarter for the visiting Class 3A Trojans (12-0), who got fourth-quarter touchdowns from Braeden Gregory, tying the game with 6:05 left, then taking the lead with 2:46 to play on a TD by Jeremiah Cole. Magee is 9-1 all-time against Jefferson County.

Baldwyn 29, Vardaman 7: In a prime Class 1A showdown, visiting Baldwyn (12-1) handed previously unbeaten Vardaman (11-1) its first loss of the season. Baldwyn led 19-0 at halftime and took full advantage of five turnovers, including a pick-6 for Aidan Stewart and two interceptions by Ashton Grace.

Hattiesburg 33, Pascagoula 17: Class 6A Mr. Football Deuce Vance put on a show for the home fans with five touchdowns as Hattiesburg improved to 12-0. The Tigers, who forced four turnovers, travel to Picayune next Friday for the south state championship game.

Louisville 39, New Albany 7: Host Louisville (12-1) dealt Class 4A New Albany its first loss of the season after a sparkling 11-0 start. Zaiden Jernigan delivered three touchdown runs (4, 10, 51) and a 14-yard scoring catch. Louisville led 18-0 at halftime.

Cleveland Central 27, Canton 26: In Class 5A, Cleveland Central (12-0) won nail-biter at home to set up a state semifinal battle against West Point, a 31-28 winner against Holmes County. It’ll be the 10th consecutive season for West Point to play for a north championship.

Ocean Springs 27, Oak Grove 14: Host Ocean Springs (8-4) only led 14-7 heading into the fourth quarter of the Class 7A showdown, but doubled up to win the game. They will face Brandon in the south state championship, after Brandon beat Petal 39-10 to advance.

Charleston 30, Calhoun City 12: Class 2A Charleston (11-2) opened the scoring with a blocked punt and then led 24-12 at halftime. They would add 6 more in the second half on their way to a north state championship game.

Warren Central 21, South Panola 3: Host Warren Central (9-3) led 7-3 at halftime in the Class 6A contest, before adding two more touchdowns in the second half. They will face off against Grenada for the north state championship.