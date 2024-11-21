Skip to content
Hail & Hotty! Ep. 13: So long, Choctaws. Hello, JSU Tigers!

By: Magnolia Tribune - November 21, 2024

Ole Miss football and Mississippi State football
  • Join Parrish and Blake as they break down the latest headlines in Mississippi college football.

Blake Levine and Parrish Alford discuss the recent decision by Mississippi College to end its football program.

The two veteran sports reporters also look at Ole Miss’ playoff chances, who’s up for the Conerly Trophy, and delve into the success of Jackson State following Deion Sanders’ departure.

