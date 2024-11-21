Hail & Hotty! Ep. 13: So long, Choctaws. Hello, JSU Tigers!

- Join Parrish and Blake as they break down the latest headlines in Mississippi college football.
Blake Levine and Parrish Alford discuss the recent decision by Mississippi College to end its football program.
The two veteran sports reporters also look at Ole Miss’ playoff chances, who’s up for the Conerly Trophy, and delve into the success of Jackson State following Deion Sanders’ departure.
LISTEN->
About the Author(s)
More Like This
Sports | Parrish Alford •
November 18, 2024
Ole Miss heads to Gainesville for next ‘must win’ against scrappy Gators squad
Hopefully for Ole Miss, Saturday will bring big plays that will be again remembered as a day the Rebels drained The Swamp – and this time left themselves one win away from a playoff berth.
More From This Author
News | Magnolia Tribune •
November 20, 2024
Magnolia Mornings: November 20, 2024
News | Magnolia Tribune •
November 19, 2024
Magnolia Mornings: November 19, 2024
News | Magnolia Tribune •
November 18, 2024
Magnolia Mornings: November 18, 2024
Previous Story
Sports | Parrish Alford •
November 19, 2024