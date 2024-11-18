Oldest Mississippi institution of higher learning changes its name to Mississippi Christian University

Mississippi College opened its doors as Hampstead Academy in 1826. Nearly 200 years later, it’s rebranding again.

The Mississippi College Board of Trustees has approved an institutional name change, renaming the nearly 200-year-old school to Mississippi Christian University.

The school said in a statement that the decision underscores MC’s status as a comprehensive university and allows the institution to retain its MC logo and identity.

The new name will take effect in 2026.

“As we look ahead to the institution’s bicentennial in 2026, we want to ensure that MC will be a university recognized for academic excellence and commitment to the cause of Christ for another 200 years,” said Mississippi College President Blake Thompson in a statement.

The private higher education institution opened its doors in 1826 as Hampstead Academy, making it the oldest institution of higher learning in Mississippi. The school changed its name to Mississippi Academy one year later and then to Mississippi College in 1830.

MC became the first co-educational institution in the United States to grant a degree to a woman in 1831.

In 1850, the Mississippi Baptist Convention obtained the institution by lease and began operation through a board of trustees.

On Monday, the MC Board also announced that the Department of Christian Studies would be elevated to an interdisciplinary unit that underscores the institution’s commitment to Christian education. A new structure will be implemented that consolidates the School of Christian Studies and the Arts with the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, and the School of Education will be renamed to the School of Education and Human Science.

“By refining our academic offerings and investing in key academic initiatives, we seek to provide a learning environment where students and faculty can excel, pursue meaningful scholarship and engage in impactful service,” said MC Provost and Executive Vice President Mike Highfield in a statement.

The MC Board also announced that it was discontinuing its Division II football program but keeping its remaining 17 intercollegiate sports while pursuing needed facility upgrades.

“We acknowledge the program’s legacy and the deep connection to the many student-athletes, alumni and supporters of the football program. I want to emphasize that we will always consider them as part of our MC Family,” said MC Athletic Director Kenny Bizot.

The Choctaw football team finished 2-8 this season, losing its season finale on Saturday to in-state DII rival Delta State 20-14. MC was part of the Gulf South Conference.