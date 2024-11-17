The benefits of thanksgiving

A posture of gratitude aligns us in obedience to God and His Word.

Matthew Henry was a British Nonconformist minister and author whose life bridged the 17th and 18th centuries. As students of Scripture may know, he is still considered a noted Bible commentator. At one point he was on the victim’s end of an armed robbery. Afterwards he listed four reasons for thanksgiving:

1. I was never robbed before.

2. The robber took my purse but not my life.

3. Although he took all the money I had, it wasn’t much.

4. I was the victim of the robber and not the perpetrator of the robbery.

That perspective is spiritually and emotionally constructive. C.S. Lewis once called thanksgiving “inner health made audible” and the practice of “balanced and capacious minds.” Thanksgiving, or the lack thereof, reveals a healthy soul. But, it should also be suggested, it feeds a soul in the formation of Christlikeness as a pathway of grace. It reveals, it nurtures.

November ushers in a favorite holiday – Thanksgiving – and it comes within weeks of completing an election cycle of the cynical and hit-below-the-belt variety. Thanksgiving serves as a timely reminder that the most hale and hearty among us are robust thanks-givers.

Paul, writing to the church in Thessalonica, admonished his readers, “Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” God our gratitude. But it benefits us as well.

Research affirms that a habit of giving thanks reduces anxiety, stress, and depression. When we repeatedly express gratitude, the neural pathways of our brains default to gratefulness instead of criticism, leading to optimism and a compassionate mindset. Those who regularly practice gratitude sleep better, have lower blood pressure, and stay healthier, as even the immune system responds positively. Cultivating the habit of giving thanks reduces negative feelings of envy and bitterness and helps us enjoy life with joy and vigor.

It can also help us when we need help the most.

On the talk radio show I used to host, we were taking calls from the coast after Katrina, when power had been partially restored. I asked callers to share their post-hurricane stories of encouragement and challenge. A lady headed out of state from Waveland (probably the hardest hit community on the Mississippi coast) phoned in.

She recalled that after seeing what Katrina had done to her house (gone, totally) and her cars (smashed, completely) and her life (changed, absolutely), she tried to find a place to rest and could only locate a cardboard box. She flattened it out, lay on it, looked up at the stars in the sky, and thanked Jesus.

“I thanked Him for our life in Waveland, for the chance we had to live in our home, for the friends and family we had. I thanked Him for all that He had given us and the time we had to enjoy it. I just…thanked Him.”

Like so many others we heard from that day, she had a “can-do” “Thank the Lord” “We are down but not out” attitude. It was inspiring!

Exodus 38:27 contains a phrase that probably wouldn’t make the short list of Bible memory verses: “The 100 talents of silver were used to cast the bases for the sanctuary and for the curtain—100 bases from the 100 talents, one talent for each base.” One Jewish commentator wrote, “Just as a hundred sockets served as the foundation for the sanctuary, so the daily blessings represent the soul’s foundation in holiness.” That thought is a dubious textual interpretation but a valuable approach to life.

In this the month of our American Thanksgiving, we would be wise to remember that a posture of gratitude aligns us in obedience to God and His Word. Acknowledging His blessings enhances our relationship with Him and strengthens our mind, body, and soul.