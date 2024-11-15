Hyde-Smith says she plans to remain in the U.S. Senate, not pursue Secretary of Agriculture post

The junior Senator also confirms that she plans to run for re-election in 2026.

Mississippi U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith says while she’s honored to be mentioned as a potential nominee for Secretary of Agriculture in the incoming Trump Administration, her plans are to remain in the Senate “and continue to deliver for the people of Mississippi.”

Hyde-Smith’s name has been routinely thrown around as a potential pick by President-elect Donald Trump to fill the Cabinet-level post.

Yet, the state’s junior Senator said in a statement Friday that as a former state agriculture commissioner and with her current committee assignments, “I remain wholeheartedly committed to the ag community, its growth, and its success.”

“President Trump will always have my support, and I believe I can be most valuable to him and our country’s farmers and ranchers through my work in the U.S. Senate, particularly as we work toward a new farm bill and address other agricultural and economic issues,” Hyde-Smith said.

Looking ahead, she also said she plans to seek re-election in 2026.