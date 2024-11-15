Skip to content
Home
>
DC
>
Hyde-Smith says she plans to remain in...

Hyde-Smith says she plans to remain in the U.S. Senate, not pursue Secretary of Agriculture post

By: Frank Corder - November 15, 2024

President Donald Trump campaigns with Cindy Hyde-Smith in October 2018.

  • The junior Senator also confirms that she plans to run for re-election in 2026.

Mississippi U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith says while she’s honored to be mentioned as a potential nominee for Secretary of Agriculture in the incoming Trump Administration, her plans are to remain in the Senate “and continue to deliver for the people of Mississippi.” 

Hyde-Smith’s name has been routinely thrown around as a potential pick by President-elect Donald Trump to fill the Cabinet-level post.

Yet, the state’s junior Senator said in a statement Friday that as a former state agriculture commissioner and with her current committee assignments, “I remain wholeheartedly committed to the ag community, its growth, and its success.” 

“President Trump will always have my support, and I believe I can be most valuable to him and our country’s farmers and ranchers through my work in the U.S. Senate, particularly as we work toward a new farm bill and address other agricultural and economic issues,” Hyde-Smith said. 

Looking ahead, she also said she plans to seek re-election in 2026.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
Education  |  Frank Corder  • 
November 13, 2024

Shuttering the U.S. Dept. of Education: Can it be done?
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
November 12, 2024

New-look Trump Administration: Who’s in?
Elections  |  Frank Corder  • 
November 8, 2024

St. Pe, Schloegel to meet in Court of Appeals runoff
Previous Story
DC  |  Frank Corder  • 
November 15, 2024

Speaker Johnson wants House Ethics Committee not to release Gaetz report