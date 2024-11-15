Discover Cleveland’s 50 Nights of Lights

Over a million lights transform Cotton Row into a winter wonderland in Mississippi.

The city of Cleveland is lit! November 9 marked the first night of fifty for the town to be decked out in over one million lights, transforming Cotton Row in Cleveland into a winter wonderland.

Lights have always been a way to illuminate the holiday season. Symbolic of Christ’s light within us, lights have been a part of holiday decorations for centuries. From candles in tree branches in days of gone by, to the high-tech LED light displays seen today, the glow from holiday lights never fails to bring a smile to the faces of young and old alike.

What started as an encouragement for downtown businesses to decorate for the holidays has become a major event in the Delta city of Cleveland. In 2017, Jane Dunlap, Clemmie Collins, and Jo Beth Janoush probably didn’t realize they were creating a holiday tradition when they encouraged business owners to put white lights in their windows. The women installed white light trees along the greenway. “Light Up Your Holidays” expanded to include rooftop lighting on the buildings in the downtown area.

(Photo from Visit Cleveland)

“Cleveland is like a lot of Delta towns in that there is no town square,” says Sean Johnson, Cleveland’s director of tourism. “Instead, we have a greenway that runs through the center of town. It’s where railroad tracks were once located. During the holidays, that area, and all of downtown, is lit up with over one million lights for fifty consecutive nights. We call it ’50 Nights of Lights.’”

Spectators can drive up and down the historic downtown area to see the lights, or it is quite walkable. Simply park your car and get in among the lights. The greenway is flanked on either side by festive window displays.

“The quality of the window displays by the merchants is amazing,” says Sean. “Honestly, I think the folks who decorate those windows could get a job decorating store windows on Fifth Avenue in New York. They are really that good.”

(Photo from Visit Cleveland)

Sean says that Becky Nowell, the mayor’s wife, heads up the project.

“She is the general, and the city workers are her army. They get the whole thing set up and ready each year.”

This year’s event began November 9 with a lighting ceremony and will conclude New Year’s Day. There are elaborate displays, some of which are three stories high along the half-mile of greenway.

Throughout the holidays, there will be weekly events including carriage rides a Macy’s-style parade, visits from Santa, and holiday shopping events.

“It reminds me of a Hallmark Christmas movie town,” laughs Sean.

A full schedule for 50 Nights of Lights can be found here.