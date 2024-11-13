Senate Republicans sing a new Thune

Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, speaks in support of Ohio Republican candidate for the United States Senate, Bernie Moreno (not pictured) during a bus tour stop for the Ohio Senate race in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)

South Dakota U.S. Senator John Thune was elected as the new Senate Majority Leader by his colleagues on Wednesday, winning over 29 of 53 GOP Senators come January 2025.

The Associated Press reports that Thune, 53, secured the leadership post over Florida U.S. Senator Rick Scott and Texas U.S. Senator John Cornyn. The four-term South Dakota Senator won “majority support from GOP senators in a secret ballot vote in two rounds of voting,” the AP noted.

“Scott was eliminated on the first round and the final vote between Thune and Cornyn was 29-24, according to several people who requested anonymity to discuss the private meeting,” as reported by the AP.

Thune, the current Minority Whip, will replace outgoing Republican leader Mitch McConnell, 82, who is the longest serving Senate party leader in U.S. history. McConnell’s term ends in January 2027.

“It’s a new day in the United States Senate and it’s a new day in America. The American people have loudly rejected the failed policies of the Biden-Harris-Schumer agenda,” Thune said, speaking at the U.S. Capitol after the leadership vote. “This Republican team is united. We are on one team, and we’re excited to reclaim the majority and to get to work with our colleagues in the House to enact President Trump’s agenda.”

Thune went on to say Republicans have a mandate to “clean up the mess” left by the Biden Administration and to deliver on Trump’s priorities. The new leader said they will make sure the President and his team have the tools and the support that they need.

Scott had attempted to cozy up to supporters of President-elect Donald Trump in recent days, claiming he was most aligned with the incoming chief executive. However, as the AP added, “In recent months, Thune has realigned with Trump, visiting him in his Florida home, and the two have been consulting on how to implement the incoming president’s agenda.”

Trump, who did not endorse in the Senate leadership race, has expressed the need for the Senate to allow recess appointments, a temporary move that allows for Administration appointees to fill federal vacancies without Senate approval. According to the AP, Thune has said the Senate must “quickly and decisively” act to get nominees in place and that “all options are on the table to make that happen, including recess appointments.”

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi

Where Mississippi’s Senator Stand

Neither of Mississippi’s U.S. Senators revealed how they voted in Wednesday’s secret ballot leadership election.

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith told Magnolia Tribune that with the election of Senator Thune as Majority Leader, it’s now time to work together to pass legislation “that secures the border, improves the economy, and makes our communities safe again.”

“I also look forward to working with Senator Thune and my fellow Republicans to confirm President-elect Trump’s cabinet nominations quickly so his team can begin working on priorities endorsed by the people of Mississippi and our country on November 5th,” Senator Hyde-Smith added.

Wicker’s office did not respond to a request for comment by press time.

The senior Senator who won his re-election bid last week is in line to be the chairman of the powerful Senate Armed Services Committee.