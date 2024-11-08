Hail & Hotty! Ep. 11: Rebels fight for playoff life

Join Parrish and Blake as they break down the latest headlines in Mississippi college football.

Parrish and Blake expect an electric atmosphere in Oxford on Saturday when the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs head to town. Win, and Ole Miss’ hopes remain alive for the 12-team playoff. Lose, and those hopes are dashed.

Meanwhile, in Starkville and Hattiesburg, the programs are struggling to find consistency and identity. What can they do to improve?

LISTEN->