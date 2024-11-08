Hail & Hotty! Ep. 11: Rebels fight for playoff life

- Join Parrish and Blake as they break down the latest headlines in Mississippi college football.
Parrish and Blake expect an electric atmosphere in Oxford on Saturday when the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs head to town. Win, and Ole Miss’ hopes remain alive for the 12-team playoff. Lose, and those hopes are dashed.
Meanwhile, in Starkville and Hattiesburg, the programs are struggling to find consistency and identity. What can they do to improve?
