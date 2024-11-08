Skip to content
Hail & Hotty! Ep. 11: Rebels fight for playoff life

By: Magnolia Tribune - November 8, 2024

Ole Miss football and Mississippi State football
  • Join Parrish and Blake as they break down the latest headlines in Mississippi college football.

Parrish and Blake expect an electric atmosphere in Oxford on Saturday when the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs head to town. Win, and Ole Miss’ hopes remain alive for the 12-team playoff. Lose, and those hopes are dashed.

Meanwhile, in Starkville and Hattiesburg, the programs are struggling to find consistency and identity. What can they do to improve?

