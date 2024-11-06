Skip to content
Trump Wins, Grover Cleveland-style

Trump Wins, Grover Cleveland-style

By: Russ Latino - November 6, 2024

National,Harbor,,Md,,Usa-,February,24,,2024:,Donald,Trump,Speaks
  • Donald Trump cruised to victory Tuesday night, becoming only the second president to ever be elected to non-consecutive terms. The dominant performance was coupled with Republicans regaining the U.S. Senate.

Vice President Kamala Harris, and groups associated with her, raised over $1.5 billion in three months, dwarfing contributions to former President Donald Trump. Beyoncé, J Lo and Lebron campaigned for her, along with a boatload of other A-list celebrities. Prosecutors racked up charges and convictions against Trump. Media surrogates told voters he was a fascist, a Nazi, and a threat to democracy.

When the dust settled early Wednesday morning, none of it mattered. Not one bit. Donald Trump will return to the White House in January, only the second president ever to serve non-consecutive terms — the new Grover Cleveland.

If the current map holds, he will do so having reclaimed all three of the “Blue Wall” states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. (Fox News has called Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and he has a 300,000 vote in Michigan at time of publication).

He’s also on pace to be the firsts Republican president to win the popular vote in 20 years.

Coming along for the ride are several new U.S. Senators. Republicans succeeded in flipping the chamber with called wins in West Virginia (Jim Justice) and Ohio (Bernie Moreno) to regain a 51 seat majority, and at the time of publication, are in the lead in five other potential pickup states (PA, MI, WI, MT and NV). It’s not beyond the realm of possibility that they will win 54 or 55 seats when final tallies are completed.

How did it happen?

Much of the campaign conversation focused on whether Trump could win bigger percentage of minority voters than Republicans customarily do. If exit polls are to be believed, he did, earning a greater percentage of Black males’ vote than any GOP candidate since the 1960s and a near majority of Hispanic voters.

The counterpoint to Trump’s minority inroads was the idea that Harris was gaining amongst white voters, and particularly white woven motivated by the Dobbs’ decision. Here, exit polls suggest that any such gains were muted. Harris appears to have done roughly as well with women voters as Hillary Clinton did in 2016 — before Dobbs.

2024 has the makings of an election in which political scientists woke up to the reality of a re-alignment occurring within the Republican Party. Democrats’ stranglehold on blue collar workers is over.

There are likely other factors at play. 2020, a year marked by a once-a-century global pandemic was likely an outlier. Had COVID not occurred, Trump may well be finishing his second term.

And then there’s the simple reality that Democrats fielded an untested candidate to replace President Joe Biden after the primary had been completed. Harris has never won a single state primary — not during her failed 2020 bid for the presidency and not this year.

Finally, there is what I will indelicately call the “f—k you!” factor. A sizable portion of the population is tired of being shamed by the elitist crowd for what they believe and who they support. The greater the volume of attacks, the stiffer the spine in resistance.

One thing is certain, political scientists will be studying this election for quite some time.”

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Russ Latino
Russ is a proud Mississippian and the founder of Magnolia Tribune Institute. His research and writing have been published across the country in newspapers such as The Wall Street Journal, National Review, USA Today, The Hill, and The Washington Examiner, among other prominent publications. Russ has served as a national spokesman with outlets like Politico and Bloomberg. He has frequently been called on by both the media and decisionmakers to provide public policy analysis and testimony. In founding Magnolia Tribune Institute, he seeks to build on more than a decade of organizational leadership and communications experience to ensure Mississippians have access to news they can trust and opinion that makes them think deeply. Prior to beginning his non-profit career, Russ practiced business and constitutional law for a decade. Email Russ: russ@magnoliatribune.com
