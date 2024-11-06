Magnolia Mornings: November 6, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

National Guard hosting Retiree Day South at Camp Shelby

The Mississippi National Guard announced Tuesday that they are hosting Retiree Day South at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center (CSJFTC), on Wednesday. Retiree Day South is an annual event dedicated to honoring retirees and their families, giving them a chance to come together to celebrate the lifelong bonds made while in uniform.

The event will include a ceremony honoring retirees and service members both past and present. Key speakers for the ceremony include Maj. Gen. Bobby M. Ginn Jr., the adjutant general of Mississippi, and Command Sgt. Maj. Shane Cook, the senior enlisted leader of the Mississippi National Guard. Retirees will also receive updates on benefits, healthcare services, and new programs specifically designed for veterans. Representatives from the Veterans Affairs (VA), Tricare, and other associations will be available to provide resources and answer questions.

All attendees are invited to tour the museum and the outdoor displays following the ceremony.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Trump tops 270 for the win

The New York Times reports Wednesday morning that Donald Trump has reached 277 electoral votes and is leading the popular vote by nearly 5 million.

States remaining to be called include Michigan, Alaska, Arizona and Nevada – all where Trump is showing with a lead currently – as well as Maine where Kamala Harris is leading.

2. GOP wins Senate, projected to narrowly keep House

The AP reports that Republicans have won at least 52 seats in the U.S. Senate, giving the GOP the majority come January while the U.S. House has yet to be determined.

However, Republicans are also projected to narrowly maintain the majority in the lower chamber as well.

Sports & Entertainment

Ole Miss comes in at No. 16 in first Playoff rankings

Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin (Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

A two-loss Ole Miss came in at No. 16 in the first College Football Playoff rankings on Monday.

The Rebels could help their chances of making into the coveted Top 12 with a win against No. 3 Georgia on Saturday.

At the top of the first released playoff rankings were Oregon at No. 1, Ohio State at No. 2, Georgia at No. 3, Miami at No. 4 and Texas at No. 5. Notably, Boise State came in at No. 12.

Markets & Business

Stock futures rise with Trump win

CNBC reports that stocks were poised for a booming rally Wednesday as Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election.

“Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 1,346 points, or about 3.2%. S&P 500 futures gained 2.3%, and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 1.7%. The last time the blue-chip Dow jumped more than 1,000 points in a single day was in November 2022,” CNBC reported.

CNBC also added, “Investments seen as beneficiaries under a Trump presidency erupted as the former president appeared set to claim victory.”