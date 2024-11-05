And Jesus said to him, “If you can! All things are possible for one who believes.” – Mark 9:23

A certain man had a deeply troubled son who was afflicted with a spirit that struck him dumb. The father, having seen the futility of the attempts of the disciples to heal his child, had little or no faith in Christ. Therefore, when he was invited to bring his son to Him, he said to Jesus, “If You can do anything, have compassion on us and help us.” Now there was an “if” in the question, but the poor trembling father had put the “if” in the wrong place. Jesus Christ, therefore, without commanding him to retract the “if,” kindly puts it in its legitimate position. “Actually,” He seemed to say, “there should be no ‘if’ about My power, nor concerning My willingness; the ‘if’ lies somewhere else. If you can believe, ‘all things are possible for one who believes.’”

The man’s trust was strengthened; he offered a humble prayer for an increase of faith, and instantly Jesus spoke the word, and the devil was cast out, with an injunction never to return. There is a lesson here that we need to learn. We, like this man, often see that there is an “if” somewhere, but we are continually blundering by putting it in the wrong place. “If Jesus can help me”; “if He can give me grace to overcome temptation”; “if He can grant me pardon”; “if He can make me successful.” No; if you can believe, He both can and will. You have misplaced your “if.” If you can confidently trust, even as all things are possible to Christ, so will all things be possible to you. Faith stands in God’s power and is robed in God’s majesty; it wears the royal apparel and rides on the King’s horse, for it is the grace that the King delights to honor. Girding itself with the glorious might of the all-working Spirit, it becomes, in the omnipotence of God, mighty to do, to dare, and to suffer. All things, without limit, are possible to one who believes. My soul, can you believe your Lord tonight?