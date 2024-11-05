Mississippi congressional incumbents sweep re-election races

Wicker wins a new 6-year term while all four Congressmen return to D.C. for two more years.

Mississippi voters sent all five incumbents in Mississippi’s federal delegation on the ballot Tuesday back to Washington D.C.

Senator Roger Wicker, a Republican who has served in the U.S. Senate since 2007, defeated Democrat Ty Pinkins to win a new six-year term. With 63% of the precincts in late Tuesday night, Wicker was leading with over 64% of the vote.

The Senate race was called soon after polls closed at 7 p.m.

Mississippi has not elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since John C. Stennis’ re-election bid in 1982.

Depending on the outcome of the General Election in other states, Wicker is in line to chair the Senate Armed Services Committee should Republicans win the majority in the chamber.

Mississippi Congressman (clockwise from top left) – Trent Kelly, Bennie Thompson, Mike Ezell and Michael Guest

Over in the U.S. House, incumbent Republican Congressman Michael Guest in Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District ran unopposed this cycle. He is currently the Chairman of the House Ethics Committee and has served in the seat since 2019.

Mississippi’s other three Congressmen all faced challengers on Tuesday.

In the 1st Congressional District, incumbent Republican Trent Kelly defeated Diane Black in a rematch from 2022. Kelly was close to 69% of the vote with 77% of the precincts in. Black lost to Kelly by 46 percent two years ago. Kelly has served in the U.S. House since 2015.

Moving to the 2nd Congressional District, Bennie Thompson continued his 30-year dominance in the region, having served in the seat since 1993. The lone Democrat in the state’s federal delegation defeated Republican Ron Eller. With 47% of precincts in, Thompson is up with 56% of the vote.

Down in the 4th Congressional District, South Mississippi voters saw to it that Republican incumbent Mike Ezell won his first bid for re-election after winning the seat in 2022 when he unseated former Congressman Steven Palazzo. Ezell defeated Democrat newcomer Craig Raybon. With 61% of the precincts reporting, Ezell was up with 73% of the vote.