Skip to content
Home
>
Faith
>
Reflections on the evening

Reflections on the evening

By: C.H. Spurgeon - November 1, 2024

  • At evening withhold not your hand. – Ecclesiastes 11:6

In the evening of the day opportunities are plentiful: Men return from their work, and the zealous soul-winner finds time to share widely the love of Jesus. Do I have no evening work for Jesus? If I have not, let me no longer withhold my hand from a service that requires wholehearted endeavor. Sinners are perishing for lack of knowledge; he who loiters may find his shoes red with the blood of souls. Jesus gave both His hands to the nails. How can I keep back one of mine from His blessed work? Night and day He toiled and prayed for me. How can I give a single hour to the pampering of my body with luxurious ease? Up, lazy heart; stretch out your hand to work, or lift it up to pray. Heaven and hell are serious; so must I be, and this evening I should sow good seed for the Lord my God.

The evening of life also has its calls. Life is so short that a morning of manhood’s strength and an evening of decay make up the whole of it. To some it seems long, but a dollar is a great sum of money to a poor man. Life is so brief that no man can afford to lose a day. It has been well said that if a great king were to bring us a great heap of gold and bid us take as much as we could count in a day, we would make a long day of it; we would begin early in the morning, and in the evening we would not withhold our hand.

Winning souls is far nobler work; so how is it that we quit so soon? Some are spared to a long evening of green old age; if such is my case, let me use any talents I still retain and serve my blessed and faithful Lord to the final hour. By His grace I will die with my boots on and lay down my commission only when I lay down my body. Age may instruct the young, cheer the faint, and encourage the despondent. If evening has less stifling heat, it should have more calm wisdom; therefore in the evening I will not withhold my hand.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

C.H. Spurgeon
Devotional material is taken from Morning and Evening, written by C. H. Spurgeon, and used with permission from Truth for Life.
More Like This
More From This Author
Faith  |  C.H. Spurgeon  • 
October 29, 2024

No unnecessary miracles
Faith  |  C.H. Spurgeon  • 
October 28, 2024

More rebellious than the sea
Faith  |  C.H. Spurgeon  • 
October 27, 2024

Proximity to God
Previous Story
Faith  |  C.H. Spurgeon  • 
October 31, 2024

Your heartbeat or your weariness?