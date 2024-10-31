Skip to content
Hail & Hotty! Episode 10: Wooo Pig Sooie!

By: Magnolia Tribune - October 31, 2024

Ole Miss football and Mississippi State football
  • Join Parrish and Blake as they break down the latest headlines in Mississippi college football.

Parrish and Blake say throw the records out when Ole Miss squares up against Arkansas… and prepare for heart palpitations.

Meanwhile, things have turned U-G-L-Y for Mississippi State and Southern Miss.

And the Deion Sanders’ hype train is back on track.

