Magnolia Tribune CEO launches new MPB podcast, first episode features Gov. Tate Reeves

Magnolia Tribune CEO Russ Latino has launched a new radio program and broadcast on Mississippi Public Broadcasting. On the first episode of “The Sit Down with Russ Latino,” Russ sat down with Governor Tate Reeves. The pair discussed education, healthcare, and how Reeves’ upbringing shapes his political approach.
