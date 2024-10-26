Skip to content
Magnolia Tribune CEO launches new MPB podcast, first episode features Gov. Tate Reeves

By: Magnolia Tribune - October 26, 2024

Magnolia Tribune CEO Russ Latino has launched a new radio program and broadcast on Mississippi Public Broadcasting. On the first episode of “The Sit Down with Russ Latino,” Russ sat down with Governor Tate Reeves. The pair discussed education, healthcare, and how Reeves’ upbringing shapes his political approach.

