Hail & Hotty! Episode 9: Bulldogs for the win over Arkansas!?!

Join Parrish and Blake as they break down the latest headlines in Mississippi college football.

Parrish and Blake make a bold prediction – 1-6 Mississippi State will win their first SEC game of the year against the Razorbacks of Arkansas.

The two discuss whether Oklahoma has the cure for what ails the Rebels’ sputtering offense.

And a little bit of lagniappe, as the dynamic duo address the head coaching change made at Southern Miss.

