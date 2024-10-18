Skip to content
Hail & Hotty! Episode 8: Ole Miss...

Hail & Hotty! Episode 8: Ole Miss needs to stop digging

By: Magnolia Tribune - October 18, 2024

Ole Miss football and Mississippi State football
  • Join Parrish and Blake as they break down the latest headlines in Mississippi college football.

Ole Miss needs to stop digging. Parrish Alford and Blake Levine discuss the Rebels’ playoff hopes after the devastating loss to LSU in the bayou, the problems up front, and how Lane Kiffin can get his groove back in Oxford.

Kirby Smart got a little aggressive with MSU signal caller Michael Van Buren, but the freshman is handling the pressure as the Bulldogs prepare for Texas A&M.

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Magnolia Tribune
This article was produced by Magnolia Tribune staff.
