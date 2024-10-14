Sicily 2024

Robert St. John writes that traveling has always been a personal passion, but it’s a different kind of joy to see someone else’s eyes light up when they experience something new.

Travel has a way of opening the world, peeling back the layers of the familiar, and revealing the extraordinary. It’s something that grabbed hold of me 13 years ago when I first took my wife, my then 14-year-old daughter, and my 10-year-old son on an adventure of a lifetime. We flew to Sweden, bought a Volvo, and embarked on a six-month journey through 72 cities, 17 countries, and two continents. Somewhere along that trip, Italy called, and I flew my buddy Wyatt over. Together, we wrote a book. And what started as an exploration of places and flavors became the foundation of my side-gig today—guiding others through the European cities, towns, landscapes and experiences that have captivated me.

Back then, during that whirlwind of cities and culinary discoveries, I had no inkling that leading tours would become such a big part of my life. At book signings for the Italian book, folks would ask if I’d ever thought about taking people to the places I had written about. I figured it was just polite chatter, small talk while I signed the inside cover. But the questions kept coming. People seemed genuinely interested, and one day, I thought, “Why not?” So, I made a simple Facebook post to gauge interest. That first trip filled up quickly, and before I knew it, there was a waiting list. Then, the waiting list developed its own waiting list. That’s how it all started.

This November, I will have hosted over 1,250 people since launching these European tours eight years ago (though we paused for two years during the pandemic). It’s an honor and a privilege that humbles me every time. I never imagined when I started that it would grow to this extent, or that I’d find such fulfillment in introducing others to the people, places, and wonders I’ve discovered over the years. Traveling has always been a personal passion, but it’s a different kind of joy to see someone else’s eyes light up when they experience something new—a city, a dish, a moment.

The restaurant business has always been, and will always be, my primary focus. It’s the heart of what I do, and I’m deeply grateful for the 400 team members who keep everything together back home. We currently have the best leadership team we’ve had in our 37-year history which gives me great solace. I’m blessed to have that dedicated and capable team leading the way. Their expertise and commitment allow our restaurants to thrive and maintain the high standards we set, even when I’m traveling. I have great confidence in their ability, knowing our guests are always in excellent hands.

This current trip has me leading an enthusiastic group of great people through Sicily— cobalt blue waters, ancient ruins, and plenty of great food tucked away in every corner. From here, I’ll move to Tuscany, where I’ll be hosting four groups back-to-back. It’s a place that feels like a second home at this point and every time I sit down for a meal in Tuscany, it just feels right, familiar, and welcoming. Next year, the itinerary will include—Spain, Tuscany, Holland and Belgium, England and Scotland, Rome, Amalfi, Naples, Venice, Bologna, and Milan. All places in which I’ve hosted tours before. The following year I’ll be adding Greece and the Scandinavian countries. Each place offers its own slice of magic, and I look forward to uncovering those moments with the people who put their trust in me to lead them.

That trust isn’t something I take lightly. When someone takes a week or ten days out of their life to travel with me, it’s a big commitment. It’s an investment of time, money, and, most importantly, trust. I’m honored that people choose to spend their vacations with me, exploring the places I love. What has surprised me most, though, are the friendships that I have made along the way. Most of these travelers have become more than guests; they’ve become friends. I have people who have joined me for seven trips, and on this journey, I’m traveling with folks who have been with me four or five times, along with a few first-timers. It’s a beautiful blend of familiar faces and new ones, and each trip feels like a reunion and an introduction all at once.

It’s also a special joy when old friends come along. On this trip, I have a few lifelong friends and people I’ve known since childhood. There’s something deeply rewarding about reconnecting in faraway places, sharing new experiences, and creating new memories. When one travels with friends, even stronger bonds are formed in a way that doesn’t happen in the routine of everyday life. There’s a sense of discovery, a shared excitement, and it brings people together.

Looking back, I knew I’d enjoy showing people the Europe I’ve come to love—the tucked-away trattorias, the hidden art gems, the quiet piazzas—but I never imagined it would turn into something this meaningful. I didn’t anticipate the deep friendships, the laughs shared over long dinners, or the joy of seeing someone’s face when they experience— for the first time— something that moves them. In those moments, I feel as if I, too, am experiencing it for the first time. It’s the kind of work that doesn’t feel like work.

Of course, I’m blessed to be in a business I love—restaurants. The restaurant world is all about hospitality, and it’s been my life’s work. It’s about making people feel welcome, about creating moments that people remember. I’ve been fortunate enough to extend that spirit of hospitality to this travel business. I spend almost four months out of the year in Europe, leading these tours, and it keeps me energized and young. It’s still hospitality work, but it’s a different kind—one that takes place in ancient cities, amidst rolling vineyards, and seaside esplanades.

Every successful journey takes a dedicated team, and I’m blessed to have an incredible group of people who help bring these tours to life. It’s not a solo gig—far from it. Simeon, my executive assistant, is the cornerstone of our operations. She manages all the travel reservations, guest relations, and pre-trip logistics with a level of precision and care that keeps everything running smoothly. Without her, none of this would be possible.

Jesse, my man on the ground for all tours outside Tuscany, has become a favorite among guests. He’s not just an experience coordinator; he’s the guy who makes sure everything feels seamless. Jesse knows how to connect with people, and his relaxed, friendly nature puts everyone at ease. Guests love him, and many have said he’s one of the highlights of their trips. Over the years, he’s become a true friend, not just to me but to my entire family.

Marina, who co-hosts with me in Tuscany, is a certified tour guide with a deep knowledge of the area. But it’s more than just her expertise that makes her special—it’s her warm spirit. She has a way of bringing the culture and history of Tuscany to life in a way that resonates with everyone. Guests often tell me how much they appreciate her insight and how she makes them feel like they’re not just visiting Tuscany, but truly experiencing it. Marina has become like family, and her friendship is something I cherish.

Annagloria, who was there from the very beginning, holds a special place in all of this. She helped me set the foundation for what these tours would become, and she’s been a steady presence ever since. Her support and friendship over the years has been invaluable.

But it doesn’t stop there. Our journey is also made possible by the chefs, restaurateurs, hosts, travel partners, and local guides who welcome us and my guests. Each of these people brings their passion and enthusiasm to the table, making every trip not just a tour, but a genuine experience.

I’m proud to set the vision, host the guests, and lead the team for these tours. But— just as it is in the restaurants— it’s the dedication and hard work of my crew that make it a reality. Working alongside such committed, talented individuals is an honor, and what makes it even more special is the friendship we’ve built over the years. We’re not just colleagues; we’re friends, and that’s what makes every mile traveled and every meal shared even more meaningful.

I’m grateful beyond measure to lead such a well-oiled, passionate, and enthusiastic team, and it’s a privilege to call them friends.

This Week’s Recipe: Spinach Flan

Cibreo in Florence is one of my favorite Italian restaurants. Chef Fabio Picchi serves a light-as-air spinach flan as a course on his tasting menu. This is my version, which is a nice, light vegetarian first course option.

Ingredients

2 cups Heavy cream

10 oz. package frozen chopped spinach, thawed, drained well

4 Eggs

2 tsp Kosher salt

1 tsp Fresh ground black pepper

1/8 tsp Ground nutmeg

Grated Parmigiano Reggiano as needed for garnish

1 recipe Roasted Tomato Coulis

Roasted Tomato Coulis

6 Roma tomatoes

1 Tbl Vegetable oil

½ tsp Kosher salt

¼ tsp Fresh ground black pepper

Instructions

Preheat oven to 275.

Combine heavy cream and spinach in a small sauce pot and warm over low heat, just to take the chill off.

Remove from heat and puree until smooth. Strain through a chinois. Discard any solids that remain.

Transfer to a bowl and combine remaining ingredients gently.

Coat 8 4-6 oz. oven safe ramekins with non-stick spray and divide mixture among them. Bake in a water bath for 30 minutes or until set. Allow to cool slightly. Using a paring knife, loosen the flan from around the edges and unmold onto desired plate. Garnish with fresh grated Parmigiano Reggiano.

Yield: 8 servings

Roasted Tomato Coulis

Preheat oven to 350.

Coat tomatoes in oil and place on sheet pan in the oven for 20-30 minutes, until skins begin to wrinkle and begin browning. Rotate tomatoes every 10 minutes to avoid one side burning.

Allow to cool just enough to handle, remove skins and place in food processor or blender with salt and pepper. Puree until smooth. Pass through a chinois if a smoother texture is desired. Serve warm.

Yield: 1 cup