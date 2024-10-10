Hail & Hotty! Episode 7: Rebels ride into Death Valley, Bulldogs battle in Georgia

- Join Parrish and Blake as they break down the latest headlines in Mississippi college football.
This week’s Ole Miss-LSU matchup has national implications. A win and the Rebels remain alive for a potential playoff berth, but has the offense become one dimensional?
Mississippi State faces off against a Georgia team hungry to re-establish dominance. Can State’s freshman quarterback shock the world, again?
LISTEN->
About the Author(s)
More Like This
More From This Author
News | Magnolia Tribune •
October 9, 2024
Magnolia Mornings: October 9, 2024
News | Magnolia Tribune •
October 8, 2024
Magnolia Mornings: October 8, 2024
News | Magnolia Tribune •
October 7, 2024
Magnolia Mornings: October 7, 2024
Previous Story
Culture | Laura Lee Leathers •
October 10, 2024