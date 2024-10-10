Skip to content
Hail & Hotty! Episode 7: Rebels ride into Death Valley, Bulldogs battle in Georgia

By: Magnolia Tribune - October 10, 2024

Ole Miss football and Mississippi State football
  • Join Parrish and Blake as they break down the latest headlines in Mississippi college football.

This week’s Ole Miss-LSU matchup has national implications. A win and the Rebels remain alive for a potential playoff berth, but has the offense become one dimensional?

Mississippi State faces off against a Georgia team hungry to re-establish dominance. Can State’s freshman quarterback shock the world, again?

