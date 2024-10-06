Week 6: Mississippi High School Football Scoreboard

Hard to believe we are this deep in the season. Time flies when Mississippi high school football fans are having fun. Here are some highlights from Friday night:

Tupelo 35, West Point 14: In a matchup of traditional Northeast Mississippi heavyweights, the Golden Wave improved to 6-0 in impressive fashion. Tupelo, widely regarded this week as the state’s best large-school team, snapped a five-game losing streak in games against West Point (2-3) and in particular avenged last season’s 21-20 loss. Noah Gillon threw three touchdowns for Tupelo, which led 20-7 after his 35-yard strike just before halftime. The Golden Wave finished with a 268-251 edge in total offense, completing 9 of 11 pass plays.

Hattiesburg 48, George County 21: The Tigers (6-0) pulled away in the fourth quarter to give head coach Tony Vance his 150th career victory. Hattiesburg led 28-14 at halftime after some big special team plays – including a fumble return on a kickoff and a blocked field goal returned for a TD. George County (3-3) was without standout QB Deuce Knight, who missed his third consecutive game with an injured hamstring.

Jackson Prep 42, West Jones 7: The defending MHSAA Class 6A champion saw their 19-game winning streak ended in resounding fashion with the road loss in a marquee matchup of unbeaten teams. Parker Puckett threw for 211 yards and three TDs for Prep (7-0). West Jones (5-1) trailed 42-0 before getting on the board.

Choctaw County 49, East Webster 21: In a big Class 3A showdown, the host Chargers (5-1) roared to a 35-7 halftime lead and saw the fourth quarter played with a running clock. The visiting Wolverines (5-1) were hurt by untimely turnovers and had no answer for Alabama commit Caleb Cunningham, who had a 30-yard touchdown catch and a 10-yard TD run.

Raleigh 28, Pisgah 0: In this matchup of unbeaten 2A teams, the hosts rolled behind some big plays. Sophomore Jabrinyt Clark hauled in an 80-yard touchdown to send his team to a 14-0 first-quarter advantage. Jaylin Owens tacked on a 45-yard scoring jaunt for a 22-0 halftime lead and Brendan Harper put it away with a pick-6.

Picayune 24, Petal 21: The visiting Maroon Tide (4-2), behind a powerful running game, dominated the time of possession, running 62 offensive plays compared to 39 for the home team. Petal (4-2) had won four in a row before the homefield loss.

Gautier 42, Columbia 41: Fans got their money’s worth in this entertaining matchup, which was in doubt until the final seconds. Host Gautier (4-1) foiled a two-point conversion attempt with just five seconds left to secure the hard-fought victory.

Louisville 32, Houston 14: Louisville (4-1) bounced back strongly in a key 4A division game from a loss to Noxubee County last week that ended a 30-game winning streak. Visiting Houston fell to 4-2.

Parklane Academy 42, Adams County Christian 13: One of the better MAIS games of the week saw host Parklane make some big plays and pull away in the second half to improve to 6-2. Adams is 5-3.

Grenada 35, DeSoto Central 7: The Chargers (5-1) flexed at home and won their fifth game in a row. Macaleb Taylor scored four touchdowns for Grenada, which led 14-7 at halftime.