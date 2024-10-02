Meditations on faith

If you believe with all your heart, you may. – Acts 8:36

These words may address any hesitations the devout reader may have about the ordinances. Perhaps you say, “I am afraid to be baptized; it is such a solemn thing to declare myself to be dead with Christ and buried with Him. I do not feel at liberty to come to Communion; I am afraid of eating and drinking judgment to myself, of failing to discern the Lord’s body.” Come now, trembling one, Jesus has given you liberty—do not be afraid.

If a stranger came to your house, he would stand at the door or wait in the hall; he would not dream of entering uninvited into your home—he is not at home. But your child enjoys complete freedom in the house; and so is it with the child of God. A stranger may not intrude where a child may venture. When the Holy Spirit has given you to feel the spirit of adoption, you may be baptized and take communion without apprehension. The same rule holds good for the Christian’s inward privileges. Perhaps you think that you are not allowed to rejoice with joy unspeakable and full of glory; if you are permitted just to get inside Christ’s door or sit at the end of His table, you will be content with that. But you will not have less privileges than the strongest saint.

God makes no difference in His love to His children. A child is a child to Him; He will not make him a hired servant. The son will feast upon the fatted calf and have the music and dancing as much as if he had never wandered away. When Jesus comes into the heart, He issues a general permit to be glad in the Lord. No shackles are worn in the court of King Jesus. Our admission into full privileges may be gradual, but it is certain. Perhaps our reader is saying, “I wish I could enjoy the promises and walk at liberty in my Lord’s commands.” “If you believe with all your heart, you may.” Loosen the chains at your neck and live in freedom, for Jesus makes you free!