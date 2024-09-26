Skip to content
Hail & Hotty! Episode 5: Holy Hugh...

Hail & Hotty! Episode 5: Holy Hugh Freeze

By: Magnolia Tribune - September 26, 2024

Ole Miss football and Mississippi State football
  • Join Parrish and Blake as they break down the latest headlines in Mississippi college football.

SEC play and the first real test finally arrives for the Ole Miss Rebels as the Kentucky Wildcats come to town this Saturday.

Meanwhile, over in Starkville, head coach Jeff Lebby faces a huge mid-season challenge in his first year as a head coach.

Plus, Hugh Freeze throws Auburn players under the bus and draws a rebuke from former Rebel quarterback Bo Wallace.

LISTEN->

