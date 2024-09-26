Hail & Hotty! Episode 5: Holy Hugh Freeze

- Join Parrish and Blake as they break down the latest headlines in Mississippi college football.
SEC play and the first real test finally arrives for the Ole Miss Rebels as the Kentucky Wildcats come to town this Saturday.
Meanwhile, over in Starkville, head coach Jeff Lebby faces a huge mid-season challenge in his first year as a head coach.
Plus, Hugh Freeze throws Auburn players under the bus and draws a rebuke from former Rebel quarterback Bo Wallace.
LISTEN->
About the Author(s)
More Like This
More From This Author
News | Magnolia Tribune •
September 25, 2024
Magnolia Mornings: September 25, 2024
News | Magnolia Tribune •
September 24, 2024
Magnolia Mornings: September 24, 2024
News | Magnolia Tribune •
September 23, 2024
Magnolia Mornings: September 23, 2024
Previous Story
Sports | Parrish Alford •
September 23, 2024