Hail & Hotty! Episode 5: Holy Hugh Freeze

Join Parrish and Blake as they break down the latest headlines in Mississippi college football.

SEC play and the first real test finally arrives for the Ole Miss Rebels as the Kentucky Wildcats come to town this Saturday.

Meanwhile, over in Starkville, head coach Jeff Lebby faces a huge mid-season challenge in his first year as a head coach.

Plus, Hugh Freeze throws Auburn players under the bus and draws a rebuke from former Rebel quarterback Bo Wallace.

