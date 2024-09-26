Skip to content
Exxel Outdoors relocating distribution center from Nevada to Mississippi

By: Frank Corder - September 26, 2024

Exxel Outdoors Reno, Nevada distribution center (Photo from Exxel website)

  • The $2 million corporate investment in Lee County will create at least 40 jobs.

The Mississippi Development Authority announced Thursday that Exxel Outdoors, a brand leader dedicated to creating high-quality products for outdoor recreation, commercial uses and the U.S. military, is relocating its national warehousing and distribution center from Reno, Nevada, to Tupelo, Mississippi.

MDA said the project represents a corporate investment of more than $2 million and will create at least 40 jobs, with hiring to begin immediately.

“Today is an exciting day as Exxel Outdoors announces its plans to establish operations in Mississippi. The company’s decision to locate in Tupelo is a nod to the state’s commitment to maintaining a business environment that encourages companies to locate and expand here,” Governor Tate Reeves said in a statement. “The Mississippi momentum is strong, and I am glad to continue it by adding Exxel Outdoors to our impressive list of economic development wins this year.”

Harry Kazazian, Chairman and CEO of Exxel Outdoors said MDA and Lee County “have provided us with an absolutely stellar experience in bringing our new Tupelo distribution operation to fruition.”  

Exxel brands include Kelty, Kelty Tactical, Ultimate Direction, Sierra Designs, Hex, Slumberjack, Wenzel, SJK and X2O.

The new Tupelo distribution center provides the company an even faster delivery and connects to the manufacturing operations in nearby Haleyville, Alabama, where it owns the largest and only major sleeping bag plant in the U.S.

“Exxel Outdoors is a recognized, well-respected leader in the outdoor recreation industry. As the newest business partner to the state of Mississippi, Exxel further diversifies the ever-growing portfolio of industry leaders that call Mississippi home,” said MDA Executive Director Bill Cork. “I’m certain Exxel’s prime location in Lee County, with convenient access to key transportation networks, will help ensure the company enjoys many years of success in Mississippi.”

MDA is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program. Lee County also is assisting with the project.

