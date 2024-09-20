Magnolia Mornings: September 20, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Mississippi best state for data privacy in U.S., USA Today study shows

USA TODAY Blueprint’s latest data study shows Mississippi as the best state for data privacy in the U.S.

ID theft is the 8th lowest in Mississippi: With just 3 in every 100k residents falling victim to this crime

Mississippi has the 2nd lowest rates of cybercrime: The state ranks 2nd overall for the total number of cybercrimes per 100k residents at 101

Mississippi has the lowest number of data breaches of all states: With less than 1 for every 100k residents (0.4)

Mississippi citizens are the safest in the U.S. from Phishing/Spoof crimes: With 1.1 per 100k residents

The state has the 2nd fewest personal data breaches: 10 residents out of 100k experience personal data breaches in Mississippi

2. Columbus mayor not seeking re-election

Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin announced this week that he would not be seeking re-election. He was elected in 2021, defeating longtime former mayor Robert Smith.

Gaskin added that he was endorsing Darren Leach, pastor at Genesis Church, as the city’s next mayor.

Current Ward 5 Councilman Stephen Jones has also announced he would be running for mayor in next year’s municipal election.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Harris outspending Trump on digital, TV advertising

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump face off Tuesday in first presidential debate of 2024. (AP Photo)

The New York Times reports that since Vice President Kamala Harris entered the race, her campaign has overwhelmed former President Donald Trump’s operation “with an avalanche of digital advertising, outspending his by tens of millions of dollars and setting off alarm among some Republicans.”

NYT reports that Trump is being outspent on both social media and television.

“Part of the reason for Ms. Harris’s advertising edge is that she simply has more cash: She doubled Mr. Trump’s fund-raising haul in July and August. But the digital disparity also reflects the structure and priorities of each campaign. One of Ms. Harris’s deputy campaign managers is a former top digital strategist, while the Trump campaign does not have a digital expert in its top ranks,” NYT reported.

2. Congressional task force investigating attempted assassinations of Trump to convene next week

(Photo: Scrumshus, Wikimedia Commons)

Politico reports that the congressional task force investigating the first assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump scheduled its first hearing for next Thursday.

“The panel has requested reams of documents and interviews as it ramps up its probe into the July attack on Trump, though it hasn’t yet announced witnesses for next week’s hearing. The task force has a mid-December deadline for issuing a report and legislative recommendations based on its findings,” Politico reported. “The bipartisan task force was created by a vote of the full House with a limited purview on the July 13 assassination attempt, but the House is expected to soon act to expand the panel’s authority to include last weekend’s apparent attempt on Trump’s life.”

Sports & Entertainment

1. Ole Miss, Miss. State at home, Southern Miss on the road

Juice Wells with one-handed catch of Jaxson Dart touchdown pass. (Photo Credit: Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

Mississippi’s Big 3 return to action Saturday, with Mississippi State hosting its first SEC matchup of the season, Ole Miss looks for more gas and no brakes, and Southern Miss needing a non-conference win on the road. Here’s the game times and how to watch:

No. 5 Ole Miss hosts Georgia Southern in Oxford. Kickoff is 6:45 pm on the SEC Network.

Mississippi State hosts Florida in Starkville for the early game. Kickoff is 11 am on ESPN.

Southern Miss travels to Jacksonville State in Alabama. Kickoff is 2 pm on ESPN+.

2. JUCO scores from Thursday’s gridiron contests

(Photo from MGCCC Athletics | Chuck Barnes Photography)

Mississippi’s JUCOs took the field Thursday night, with one game ending in an upset. Here’s the rundown of the night’s action:

No. 4 Gulf Coast 55 – Southwest 36

No. 12 Jones College 21 – No. 9 Co-Lin 12

No. 14 Northwest 35 – Coahoma 16

Holmes 41 – Northeast 7

Itawamba 36 – East Mississippi 34

Mississippi Delta 23 – Hinds 7

Pearl River 23 – East Central 20

Markets & Business

1. Mortgage rates down, could fall further by year end

According to the Wall Street Journal, mortgage rates are currently at their lowest level since February.

“As of Sept. 12, the average rate on a 30-year mortgage is 6.20%, according to Freddie Mac. That’s down more than a full percentage point since May, when rates averaged 7.22%,” WSJ reported, adding, “Rates dropped in anticipation of the Federal Reserve’s recent rate cut — which markets had been anticipating for some time — and have led to a bump in mortgage activity. According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, mortgage applications were up 1.4% last week.”

WSJ went on to note, “Should inflation remain under control, the Fed could cut rates further — which would reduce mortgage rates as well. Mortgage purchaser Fannie Mae currently predicts a 6.1% average mortgage rate by year’s end.”

2. Three Mile Island to restart nuclear plant to sell power to Microsoft

CNBC reports that Constellation Energy plans to restart the Three Mile Island nuclear plant in Pennsylvania and will sell the power to Microsoft “as they build out data centers to support artificial intelligence.”

“Constellation expects the Unit 1 reactor at Three Mile Island to come back online in 2028, subject to approval by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the company announced Friday,” CNBC reported. “Unit 1 ceased operations in 2019 because it could not compete economically with cheap natural gas and renewables. It is separate from the reactor that partially melted down in 1979 in the worst nuclear accident in U.S. history.”