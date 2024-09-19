Hail & Hotty! Episode 4: The bottom of the SEC is atrocious

Join Blake and Parrish as they talk the big divide between the SEC’s haves and have nots.

Blake Levine and Parrish Alford sprint through the long, bleak path in front of Mississippi State after a disastrous loss to Toledo in Starkville.

Meanwhile, in Oxford, Rebels coaches are disappointed in a 40-6 win over Wake Forest on the road.

The pair discuss Lane Kiffin’s future and the big divide between the SEC’s haves and have nots. LISTEN->