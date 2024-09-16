Serving of arrest warrant turns deadly in Olive Branch

The suspect presented a weapon and officers discharged theirs, resulting in the fatality. MBI is investigating the incident.

One person is dead after officers with the Olive Branch Police Department SWAT team attempted to serve an arrest warrant at a residence.

According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the incident occurred on Monday morning and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) was notified at approximately 9:50 A.M.

DPS said in a statement that officers with the Olive Branch SWAT Team were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on a subject at a residence on Railroad Avenue in Olive Branch when the subject presented a weapon towards the officers.

The officers then discharged their weapons, striking the subject and causing fatal injuries.

The involved officer did not receive any serious physical injuries, DPS notes. However, the agency said the information is preliminary and subject to change.

MBI says it is investigating the incident. Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

The suspect’s name has not been released.