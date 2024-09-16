Skip to content
Home
>
News
>
Serving of arrest warrant turns deadly...

Serving of arrest warrant turns deadly in Olive Branch

By: Frank Corder - September 16, 2024

  • The suspect presented a weapon and officers discharged theirs, resulting in the fatality. MBI is investigating the incident.

One person is dead after officers with the Olive Branch Police Department SWAT team attempted to serve an arrest warrant at a residence.

According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the incident occurred on Monday morning and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) was notified at approximately 9:50 A.M.

DPS said in a statement that officers with the Olive Branch SWAT Team were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on a subject at a residence on Railroad Avenue in Olive Branch when the subject presented a weapon towards the officers.

The officers then discharged their weapons, striking the subject and causing fatal injuries.

The involved officer did not receive any serious physical injuries, DPS notes. However, the agency said the information is preliminary and subject to change. 

MBI says it is investigating the incident. Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office. 

The suspect’s name has not been released.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
September 12, 2024

Emhoff to speak in Oxford on behalf of Harris-Walz campaign
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
September 12, 2024

Francine making its way through Mississippi
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
September 11, 2024

Mississippi braces for heavy rains, possible power outages from Hurricane Francine
Previous Story
News  |  Magnolia Tribune  • 
September 16, 2024

Magnolia Mornings: September 16, 2024