Insurance Commissioner reminds Mississippians to be prepared ahead of Francine

The National Hurricane Center says Francine is expected to bring storm total rainfall of 4 to 8 inches, with local amounts to 12 inches across much of Louisiana and Mississippi through Friday morning.

Mississippi will see heavy rains and strong winds over the next 72 hours as Francine passes through the state.

Tropical Storm Francine is forecast to become a Category 1 Hurricane, possibly even a Category 2 storm, before it makes landfall.

Current forecasts show Francine making landfall along on the Louisiana Gulf Coast and making its way up along the Mississippi River Wednesday evening. The Magnolia State is likely to see heavy rains and strong winds from the Coast to the Tennessee state line over the next 72 hours.

From the National Hurricane Center, 1pm CDT advisory, Sept. 10, 2024

Ahead of the storm’s impact, Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney is offering a few reminders to Mississippians to ensure they have the right information following a disaster, making the filing of a claim easier and faster.

Chaney says to find your policy information, store it in a safe, waterproof place, and make a digital copy. Create a home inventory so that it is easier to file a claim in the event of a disaster. He points residents to a free tool at the NAIC Home Inventory App that be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

“Don’t forget to review your insurance coverage and make sure you are familiar with your policies,” said Commissioner Chaney.

Chaney also notes that flood damage is generally not covered by a standard homeowners or renter’s insurance policy.

“If you don’t have flood insurance and are considering purchasing a policy, remember there is a 30-day waiting period if you buy through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP),” Chaney stated. “You should call your insurance agent to see what your policy covers and what add-on coverage you may need.”

The Mississippi Insurance Department noted that having a “Go Bag” ready is advised. MID suggest the following be included:

Important documents like insurance cards and Social Security cards. Keep copies of these documents in a waterproof container or digital image saved online

Cash

Medications

A battery-powered radio

A gallon of drinking water for every family member and pet

MID notes that if Mississippians need assistance with an insurance question or claim, they can call 601-359-3569 or 1-800-562-2957, email consumer@mid.ms.gov or visit www.mid.ms.gov.