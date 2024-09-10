Discover Mississippi: Explore Mississippi’s independent bookstores

The next time you’re in the mood for a good book, visit one of the independent bookstores in Mississippi.

There’s nothing like curling up with a good book. Stories can captivate, educate, and inspire. They can transport us to other places and times. They are a salve for our souls.

With the tenth annual Mississippi Book Festival set for Saturday, September 14, books are on the collective brain of Mississippians. And while it’s easy to pull out a phone or laptop and order books with the touch of a finger to be delivered to your door, convenience is no comparison to stepping into a real bookstore. The scent of ink on a page is palatable. Seeing the shelves and tables stacked high with books on every subject imaginable waiting to be read can cause the heart to beat just a little bit faster.

Mississippi is not only blessed with a wealth of talented writers, but also with bookstores that carry their books. Independent bookstores, locally-owned and operated, with booksellers who are passionate about the books they stock. Authors treasure opportunities to hold book signings and/or readings in these hallowed spaces, because they understand that the owners and the patrons are serious about reading.

The next time you’re in the mood for a good book, visit one of the independent bookstores in Mississippi. From vintage books to new releases, these stores offer a vast array of titles to explore.

Square Books, Oxford

One bookstore in three buildings about 100 feet apart on the historic square in Oxford, Square Books was founded in 1979. In a town that has been home to many of the state’s greatest writers, including William Faulkner, Barry Hannah, Larry Brown, Willie Morris and John Grisham, Square Books is known for its impressive collection of books on the American South and by Southern writers.

The main store is in a two-story building and includes a quaint cafe and a balcony that overlooks the Square. It’s a comfortable place to people-watch or relax with a new read. Off Square Books is a few doors down and features lifestyle books, including an extensive selection of cookbooks, books on gardening and decorating and more. The children’s bookstore, Square Books, Jr., is located on the east side of the square, and upstairs (the site of the original Square Books) is the newest section which carries the oldest books. Rare Square Books features first edition books, vintage, and collectibles.

The store hosts over 150 author events each year.

Lemuria, Jackson

Lemuria Book Store, located in Banner Hall on I-55 in Jackson, positions itself as a “real books, real booksellers, real bookstore.”

Owner John Evans founded Lemuria in 1975 in a converted apartment in The Quarter on Lakeland Drive. It was filled with books, and soon outgrew the space, moving to a space in Highland Village. When the store moved to Banner Hall in 1988, the inventory of the store grew in proportion to the available space, and Lemuria has become one of the most treasured bookstores in the state.

The store specializes in signed first editions, with the First Editions Club going strong for over 25 years. While the store carries a wide range of genres, it has a rich selection of literary fiction, especially by Southern writers.

The store celebrates authors and readers alike, and hosts numerous author events each year. The banquet at the back of the store has been graced by such literary luminaries as Willie Morris, Barry Hannah, Ellen Gilchrist Richard Ford, Larry Brown, John Grisham, Greg Iles, Jesmyn Ward, Angie Thomas, and many others. Evans also supports new authors who often hold their book launches at the store.

Lorelei Books, Vicksburg

Lorelei Books, founded in 2006, is a locally owned independent bookstore in historic downtown Vicksburg that is dedicated to a love of literacy and learning. The store features a carefully curated collection of books, many about the rich culture and heritage of Vicksburg.

A true community bookstore, Lorelei donates profits of sales to support the public library, tutoring programs, and the arts and creative non-profits. They are happy to take special orders, and will ship any purchase of $20 or more free anywhere in the United States.

Author readings are held in the loft above the store. Lorelei’s loft readings have become a very popular event.

The Author Shoppe, Hattiesburg

You know it’s a fun place when the mascot is a bear named Hemingbear, and he urges patrons to “be cool.” The Author Shoppe is a book store that sells coffee, beer, tea, soda, and wine, and offers community space for people to gather and work or visit.

Located on Front Street in downtown Hattiesburg, The Author Shoppe celebrates all things Mississippi as well as general Southern literature. Titles, both new and used, spread across classic and popular genres, including a large selection of children’s books.

The back room of the store doubles as a recording studio for podcasts, storytelling, and book clubs.

Sage Coffee and Books, Gulfport

This quirky little shop is located in an old home near the end of the street at 1709 19th Avenue in Gulfport. Sage Coffee and Books features both old and new books, as well as VHS tapes, CDs, DVDs, and vinyl.

Visitors can enjoy a cup of freshly brewed coffee in the on-site cafe, and perhaps even pet the friendly black house cat, Erie.

More stores, more books, more to read

Try these other book stores around the state as well.

Main Street Books, Hattiesburg

A bookstore and pottery studio in downtown Hattiesburg.

Main Street Books and Pottery

Friendly City Books, Columbus

This bookstore that has a popular podcast.

Friendly City Books

The Book Rack, Jackson

A buy, sell, or trade establishment with a 50-year history of carrying previously enjoyed books.

The Book Rack

The Book Mart Cafe, Starkville

This bookstore has a cafe tucked in the back corner. A perfect spot to eat a sandwich and read.

Book Mart & Cafe

Reed’s GumTree Bookstore, Tupelo

A store-within-a-store that has served Tupelo readers for 40 years.

Welcome to Reed’s!