Skip to content
Home
>
Culture
>
Hail & Hotty! Episode 2 with...

Hail & Hotty! Episode 2 with Parrish and Blake

By: Magnolia Tribune - September 5, 2024

Ole Miss football and Mississippi State football
  • Ole Miss and Mississippi State pounded FCS opponents into submission in Week 1. Can they keep it up?

Could Jaxson Dart be a Heisman contender?

Can the Bulldogs rise to the occasion in Arizona?

Sports writers Parrish Alford and Blake Levine hitch up their britches to discuss this and more in Episode 2 of Magnolia Tribune’s Hail & Hotty! podcast. Listen->

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Magnolia Tribune
This article was produced by Magnolia Tribune staff.
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Magnolia Tribune  • 
September 3, 2024

Magnolia Mornings: September 3, 2024
News  |  Magnolia Tribune  • 
August 30, 2024

Magnolia Mornings: August 30, 2024
Culture  |  Magnolia Tribune  • 
August 29, 2024

NEW MAGNOLIA TRIBUNE PODCAST: HAIL & HOTTY!
Previous Story
Food & Drink  |  Susan Marquez  • 
September 5, 2024

Extra Table feeds Mississippians