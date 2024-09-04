Mississippi offers outstanding options for autumn crappie anglers

Fall is a prime time for crappie fishing in Mississippi, writes Lanny Mixon, and these lakes offer some of the best opportunities for anglers looking to land a trophy catch.

As autumn arrives, Mississippi transforms into a haven for crappie anglers. The fall season brings a change in the crappie’s behavior, making it an ideal time for fishing enthusiasts to target these prized game fish. As the water temperature cools, crappie begin their migration towards shallower waters and become more active, making this an opportune time to land a trophy catch.

Mississippi, with its abundance of lakes and diverse fishing environments, offers some of the best crappie fishing spots in the region.

Here’s a guide to the top lakes in Mississippi for fall crappie fishing.

1. Grenada Lake

Grenada Lake, located in northwestern Mississippi, is renowned for its exceptional crappie fishing. Covering over 35,000 acres, Grenada Lake is one of the largest reservoirs in the state, providing ample space for crappie to thrive. This lake has gained a reputation for producing large crappie, with many anglers reporting catches of fish exceeding two pounds.

Why It’s Great in Fall: Grenada Lake’s structure, including submerged timber and creek channels, offers ideal habitats for crappie. As the water cools in the fall, crappie move towards these structures, making them easier to locate. The lake’s extensive shallow areas also attract crappie as they prepare for the winter months, providing abundant fishing opportunities.

Tips for Success: During fall, focus on the submerged brush piles and standing timber in depths ranging from 8 to 15 feet. Live minnows and jigs are particularly effective, with many anglers recommending a slow jigging technique to entice these fish.

2. Sardis Lake

Situated in northern Mississippi, Sardis Lake is another top destination for crappie anglers. With a surface area of around 15,000 acres, Sardis Lake is well-known for its healthy crappie population. The lake’s diverse underwater terrain, including deep channels and rocky outcrops, makes it an excellent spot for crappie fishing.

Why It’s Great in Fall: As temperatures drop, crappie in Sardis Lake begin to congregate around structure and drop-offs. The cooler water also leads to increased feeding activity, making fall an optimal time for catching these fish. The lake’s numerous creek channels and submerged structures become hotspots for crappie.

Tips for Success: Target crappie in the 10 to 20-foot depth range, especially around submerged timber and rocky areas. Using a combination of live minnows and artificial lures like tube jigs can yield impressive results. Consider using a fish finder to locate schools of crappie, which can be particularly useful in deeper water.

Reelfoot Lake, straddling the border between Mississippi and Tennessee, is a unique and historic fishing destination. Formed by a series of earthquakes in the early 19th century, this lake features a distinctive and varied underwater landscape, including cypress trees and sunken timber.

Why It’s Great in Fall: The fall season at Reelfoot Lake brings a dramatic shift in crappie behavior. As the water cools, crappie move into the shallower areas where they can find abundant food. The lake’s cypress trees and submerged timber provide excellent cover, making it a prime location for crappie fishing.

Tips for Success: Focus on fishing around the cypress trees and submerged structures. Crappie in Reelfoot Lake can often be found in shallower water during the fall, so adjust your depth accordingly. Both live bait and artificial lures work well, but many anglers prefer using small jigs or minnows to attract crappie.

4. Ross Barnett Reservoir

Located near Jackson, Ross Barnett Reservoir is a popular fishing spot in central Mississippi. With a surface area of about 33,000 acres, the reservoir offers a wide range of fishing opportunities, including excellent crappie fishing.

Why It’s Great in Fall: Ross Barnett Reservoir’s diverse habitats, including coves, channels, and submerged structures, attract crappie as they move to shallower waters in the fall. The cooler temperatures trigger increased feeding activity, making it easier to catch these fish.

Tips for Success: Concentrate on the coves and channels where crappie are likely to gather. Fishing with live minnows or jigs around submerged brush piles and fallen trees can be highly effective. Pay attention to the water temperature and adjust your fishing depth based on the conditions.

5. Lake Washington

Lake Washington, located in the Mississippi Delta region, is a natural lake known for its rich fishing environment. Covering around 1,500 acres, this lake provides a unique and scenic setting for crappie fishing.

Why It’s Great in Fall: The fall season at Lake Washington sees crappie moving into the shallow, vegetated areas where they can find food. The lake’s abundant aquatic vegetation and submerged structures create ideal habitats for crappie during this time.

Tips for Success: Focus on fishing around the lake’s vegetated areas and submerged structures. Small jigs and live minnows are effective bait options. The key to success at Lake Washington is to be adaptable and willing to move around to find the most active fish.

6. Barnett Reservoir

Barnett Reservoir, located in central Mississippi, is another excellent spot for fall crappie fishing. With its mix of deep channels, shallow flats, and submerged structures, this lake offers a variety of fishing opportunities.

Why It’s Great in Fall: As temperatures drop, crappie in Barnett Reservoir start to move towards the shallower, warmer areas of the lake. The diverse underwater features provide ample opportunities for crappie to find food and shelter, making fall a productive time for fishing.

Tips for Success: Fishing around the lake’s submerged brush piles and creek channels can yield great results. Both live minnows and jigs are effective, with many anglers recommending using a slow, steady retrieve to attract crappie.

Fall is a prime time for crappie fishing in Mississippi, and these lakes offer some of the best opportunities for anglers looking to land a trophy catch. From the expansive waters of Grenada Lake to the unique environment of Reelfoot Lake, each location has its own charm and fishing potential.

By focusing on the right structures and using effective baiting techniques, anglers can enjoy a successful and rewarding crappie fishing experience this fall. So, grab your gear, head to one of these top lakes, and take advantage of the fantastic crappie fishing that Mississippi has to offer.