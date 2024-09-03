Skip to content
Home
>
Business
>
Entergy Mississippi to build first new...

Entergy Mississippi to build first new natural gas power station in 50 years

By: Frank Corder - September 3, 2024

(Photo from Entergy MS)

  • The new station will be located in Greenville and will replace the Gerald Andrus Steam Electric Station.

Entergy Mississippi announced on Tuesday that it was building a new natural gas power station in Greenville.

The company said it plans to retire the Gerald Andrus Steam Electric Station, replacing the older power plant with more advanced and efficient technology once construction is complete and the new station in up and running sometime in 2028.

It is the first new natural gas power station Entergy Mississippi has built in 50 years. It will also be the first combined-cycle combustion turbine power station the company has built from the ground up.

Entergy’s goal is to ensure customers continue to have modern, reliable energy well into the future. 

“As our customers’ needs and environmental factors evolve, so must our fleet. We’re investing in cleaner, more efficient power generation now, to help us keep bills lower for customers than they otherwise would be in the future,” said Haley Fisackerly, president and CEO of Entergy Mississippi.

According to a statement from the company, the combined-cycle combustion turbine facility is a dual-fuel technology. While natural gas is the primary resource, the advanced facility will be designed to support blended hydrogen to produce reliable energy.

Entergy said that over the past two decades, they have bought three natural gas power stations, the most recent of which was Choctaw Energy Facility in French Camp in 2019. The others were Attala Plant in Sallis in 2006 and Hinds Energy Facility in Jackson in 2012.

In addition to the current natural gas units, Entergy said the Sunflower Solar Station near Ruleville and the Grand Gulf Nuclear Station in Port Gibson are generating emission-free electricity and contributing to the company’s diverse and reliable power generation mix.

Entergy Mississippi purchased the solar facility in 2022 and owns a portion of the nuclear plant which has been in operation since 1985.

Entergy provides electricity to approximately 459,000 customers in 45 counties in Mississippi.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
August 29, 2024

Miss. State documentary film recalls “9/20,” the first major post-9/11 sporting event held in U.S.
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
August 28, 2024

Lawmakers hold joint hearing on early voting, online voter registration
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
August 28, 2024

Trouble lingers on horizon for public employee retirement system
Previous Story
Business  |  Lynne Jeter  • 
September 1, 2024

Mississippian Colby Lane guides small company into global juggernaut