Skip to content
Home
>
News
>
Miss. State documentary film recalls...

Miss. State documentary film recalls “9/20,” the first major post-9/11 sporting event held in U.S.

By: Frank Corder - August 29, 2024

Scene from MSU Film "9/20"

  • The film makes its debut on the SEC Network on September 11th.

In the aftermath of the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001, much of the world stopped, fearing the worst and pondering what could be next.

A new Mississippi State University Films documentary tells the story of the first major post-9/11 sporting event held in the U.S. – the 2001 Southeastern Conference football game between the Bulldogs and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The MSU Films documentary, titled “9/20,” makes its national television debut on the SEC Network at 7 P.M. CT on September 11. It will be immediately available for streaming here following the broadcast.

“Told through archival footage and interviews of those who made the game happen both on and off the field, MSU filmmakers examine a watershed moment when Americans turned to sports as a momentary escape from tragedy and a return to normalcy,” the university stated in its announcement of the documentary film.

As the film recalls, the Bush White House contacted then-SEC Commissioner Roy Kramer, urging him to move forward with the game after sporting events had been canceled since the terrorist attack. MSU states that to ease Americans’ anxiety, security at Davis Wade Stadium and the entire MSU campus was heightened to new levels for the game.

The Bulldogs and Gamecocks played under a no-fly zone in front of more than 40,000 people on September 20, 2001. Chants of “USA” and tearjerking moments of patriotism were on full display that day. In pregame, an American flag was spread across the width of the field, held by players from both teams, as “America the Beautiful” rang out.

“Once you actually got on that field and held that enormous American Flag… nobody cared if you were a Republican or a Democrat, or a Mississippi State fan or South Carolina fan,” said former Bulldog quarterback Wayne Madkin in the film. “At that particular time, it was bigger than all of us. And we were Americans.”

Here is a teaser trailer of the “9/20” documentary from MSU Films.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
August 27, 2024

Officials hope Amtrak’s return will spur Coast economic, business growth
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
August 27, 2024

Speaker White announces Policy Summit on tax reform
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
August 23, 2024

Kennedy suspends bid for White House, endorses Trump
Previous Story
News  |  Magnolia Tribune  • 
August 29, 2024

Magnolia Mornings: August 29, 2024