Gulf States Canners expanding in Clinton

By: Frank Corder - August 29, 2024

  • The company is investing over $40 million to modernize its Mississippi facilities and increase capacity. They have been a local producer of canned and bottled products for Coca-Cola since 1972.

The Mississippi Development Authority announced Thursday that Gulf States Canners is expanding its canning facility in Clinton.

Gulf States Canners has been a part of the Clinton business community since 1972, serving as a local producer of canned and bottled products for Coca-Cola bottlers.

According to MDA, the expansion project is a $40.8 million investment by the company and will create 19 jobs. The modernization of facilities will increase efficiency and capacity while adding a new PET bottle production line for Coca-Cola sparkling products and Dasani water bottles.

Mark Shorter, General Manager for Gulf States Canners, said in a statement that the expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s history and underlines its long-term commitment to the Clinton community and their employees.

“By modernizing our facility and adding a new production line, we are not only increasing our operational efficiency but also creating new job opportunities that will greatly benefit the local economy,” Shorter said. “We are proud to continue our partnership with the city of Clinton, Hinds County and the state of Mississippi as we invest in the future of our company and our community.”

Gulf States Canners expects to complete the expansion within a year, with plans to fill the new jobs within two years. The company currently employs 88 workers at its Clinton facility.

Governor Tate Reeves said the company has been a valued business partner to Mississippi for more than 50 years.

“It’s exciting to see that the company is not only thriving, but also expanding its operations and bringing new jobs to the City of Clinton,” Reeves said in a statement. “Every company’s success drives further growth in our state, and projects like this are investments in our local communities and the future of Mississippi.”

MDA noted that the agency is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program. AccelerateMS, the city of Clinton and the Hinds County Board of Supervisors are also assisting with the project.

author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
