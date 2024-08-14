Criminal information against Jackson Councilwoman Lee unsealed

- Lee resigned from the City Council Wednesday morning.
Jackson City Councilwoman Angelique Lee resigned Wednesday morning.
Hours later, she appeared in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District in Jackson.
The criminal information against Lee has been unsealed and can be read below.
About the Author(s)
Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
