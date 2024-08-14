Skip to content
Home
>
News
>
Criminal information against Jackson...

Criminal information against Jackson Councilwoman Lee unsealed

By: Frank Corder - August 14, 2024

  • Lee resigned from the City Council Wednesday morning.

Jackson City Councilwoman Angelique Lee resigned Wednesday morning.

Hours later, she appeared in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District in Jackson.

The criminal information against Lee has been unsealed and can be read below.

FILE_5775Download
Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder ,  Jeremy Pittari  • 
August 13, 2024

Could new education funding formula cost state more than predicted?
Sports  |  Frank Corder  • 
August 12, 2024

At No. 6, Ole Miss preseason ranking highest since 1970
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
August 12, 2024

Mississippi Supreme Court adopts Collaborative Law rules
Previous Story
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
August 14, 2024

Jackson City Councilwoman Lee resigns